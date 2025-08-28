The first episode of Task, HBO’s latest crime drama miniseries, plays out like any other show in its genre. It’s a serious case of déjà vu as Mark Ruffalo’s priest-turned-FBI agent Tom Brandis sets up a ragtag task form – including Thuso Mbedu‘s Aleah, Alison Oliver’s Lizzie, and Fabien Frankel’s Anthony Grasso – to investigate robberies committed by Tom Pelphrey’s Robbie Prendergrast. At the end of the first episode, it doesn’t feel so much as shocking as it does that you have seen this all before.

That’s the disappointing part, because the first episode, which is the most crucial to hook audiences, is the weakest of the seven by far – and it’s unnecessarily long. Task only explodes from the second episode, titled “Family Statements,” onward, as the escalating drama and subsequent revelations level up the character dynamics and story. The connections between characters, their pasts, and family become clearer, more riveting, as the show plays out like a best-of compilation of the genre. That’s a compliment, by the way, as Task finds a way to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the audience. It’s to the point that when it ends, you’ll need to wipe the sweat off your brow after all you have been through with these characters.

Image Credit: HBO Max

It’s a tough predicament for showrunner Brad Ingelsby, who’s no stranger to HBO or crime drama, having created the critically acclaimed Kate Winslet-starring Mare of Easttown. Task possesses a multilayered and slow-burning narrative, so the intent is always to breadcrumb bits of information to heighten the tension and move toward a pulsating crescendo. The problem is with so many shows competing for attention, Task doesn’t grab you by the throat straight away. Yes, every passing episode builds the drama and fills in more blanks, but it was only around the sixth episode – and all its jaw-dropping events – that the series transforms from good to very good. Since the show is being released on a weekly basis for seven weeks, the question is: will the debut episode be strong enough to get people back for the second week and so forth?

Maybe the star power of Mark Ruffalo should suffice. He brings the calm energy you expect from him as Tom Brandis. As we have so often seen, he plays such likable characters that it’s impossible to not root for him. However, the real standout of Task is Tom Pelphrey. As the smartly written Robbie, Pelphrey plays a complex family man with a blurred moral compass. Pelphery’s journey as Robbie turns into a character study of someone who cannot be strictly labeled a protagonist or antagonist. He’s a flawed human whose life has been impacted by his own choices and society around him. Don’t be surprised to find yourself sympathizing with him and wishing he catches a break here.

Image Credit: HBO Max

Philadelphia as a physical setting also plays a major role in Task. For those of us who haven’t visited the city, it almost feels like a history lesson learning about the people and the rich history of the different parts. Also, Fabien Frankel’s South Philly accent needs to be complimented here, as he gets knee-deep into all the inside references and nuances, making everyone forget he’s originally from jolly ol’ England.

If you have the patience, HBO’s Task rewards you with a compelling and emotionally charged crime drama. Each character’s journey stays with you, as you realize that looking at the world through the lens of black and white only makes you miss out on all the color that makes each of us unique. Just give the show time, or wait for all the episodes to binge-watch it in one go.

RELATED: The Institute Review – The Stephen King Adaptation Needed a Better Editor