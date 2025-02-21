Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force commences where the first left off, with the city of Xiqi under threat by the Shang dynasty army, led by General Deng Chanyu (Nashi) and the Four Demonic Giants. The army sets out to squash the rebel army, led by Ji Fa (Yosh Yu), seeking peace for his people in Xiqi.

While the story seems simplistic at a high level, much is brewing beneath the surface. Chanyu and Ji Fa have plenty of interactions, both looking to settle the ongoing battle without inflicting any more civilian casualties. Chanyu seeks out the all-powerful Fengshen Bang scroll at the behest of King Yin Shou. While attempting to do so, she’s reminded of her duties by Wen Zhong (Wu Hsing-kuo), the Grand Preceptor of the Shang army, that none of the people of Xiqi is to be spared. This causes conflict with Chanyu, who remembers her late general father’s words that a great general does not need to harm innocent civilians.

The King himself is battling his demons. Having sustained heavy injuries during the battle during the events of the first film, he’s slowly brought back to health by his concubine Daji, who is possessed by a fox spirit. She loses much of her abilities, weakened by her ongoing healing of the King, replenishing his spirit with that of her own. Believing he’s been cursed, his search for the Fengshen Bang scroll aims to end this curse by any means necessary.

Those seeking to watch Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force don’t have to worry much about the title. The numeral “II” means it’s the second film in the proposed trilogy, but it does well enough to be featured as a standalone. The writers give sufficient context throughout the film for anyone who would otherwise be lost not having seen the events of the first film unfold. That’s quite a testament to the script and directing style (Wuershan), tying all loose ends together into an ongoing yet independent film.

Creation of the Gods is based on the Investiture of the Gods (or Fengshen Yanyi), which is a 16th-century Chinese novel in the gods and demons (shenmo) genre written during the Ming dynasty, nearly 400 years ago. The novel and its contents have been a mainstay in China, as it ties in much of the country’s history and includes popular folklore, mythology, legends and fantasy to bring it to life. Covering over 100 chapters, the novel is an excellent well of content for creators, giving rise to the Creation of the Gods trilogy.

There’s quite a lot happening in Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force across its 145-minute runtime. For the most part, the pacing feels good, with plenty of time spent investing in each character. However, there were times when the team took quite a few liberties, especially with the constant desire for the army to seek a bit of R&R with some drink and song. While a few messages are scattered throughout these moments, they’re unnecessary to advance the plot and feel as if the aim was to give you, the viewer, some respite in the middle of an epically long film.

In most modern films, the fantasy world is inundated with mythical beasts, supernatural abilities and epic fights. Furthermore, overwhelming CGI sets the backdrop for everything from its magic, the beasts themselves and even the sunsets that adorn the skies. The land of Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force is filled with it, some great, some good and a few not so great.

What I loved most about the film is that while it would be considered a blockbuster film, thanks to its epic budget, it doesn’t always take itself too seriously. It’s not slapdash, but there are some comedic moments where the director plays with the audience regarding some stereotypical films of the same genre that have gone before. It doesn’t entirely break the fourth wall but does flirt with the idea.

Upon seeing the first few reactions and commentary about the film, many referred to it as a type of Chinese Lord of the Rings trilogy. However, that’s cutting the film relatively short. Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force is filled with a decent backstory thanks to the rich worlds painted in the novels and recreated in a manner befitting the big screen. While I’m often critical of the tiniest mistake or nonsensical plot lines, of which there are a few scattered throughout, the fantasy of Creation of the Gods is more than capable of you forgoing any such issues, with plenty of great fights and an escape of reality worth sitting through.