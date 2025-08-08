Production only wrapped five months ago, but The Hot Mic’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Disney+ is already locking in a release date for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake this October, just in time for Halloween.

“So, I heard this week, John, that Hulu is prepping for the release this year for a movie that I didn’t know was going to be ready this year. It’s a remake of a 1992 thriller. I’m talking about The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,” Sneider said in a recent YouTube video. “I’m hearing that The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is done and they’re prepping it for release this October. And it will be released on Hulu.”

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) and written by Micah Bloomberg (The Report), this modern spin on Curtis Hanson’s campy 1992 thriller is coming in hot, considering principal photography only finished in March 2025 after the wildfire delay in Los Angeles. But when you’ve got horror queen Maika Monroe on your cast list, you don’t let a Halloween window go to waste.

After starring in Longlegs opposite Nicolas Cage, a film that raked in over $100 million and became the highest-grossing indie horror in a decade, Monroe’s become Hollywood’s go-to scream queen. That success made her the obvious choice to take on the iconic villain role originally played by Rebecca De Mornay. And let’s be honest, stepping into the “nanny from hell” heels is no small thing.

De Mornay’s original character was deliciously deranged: a grieving widow whose sex offender husband takes his own life, and who responds by targeting one of his victims… and her family. It’s not exactly a Hallmark plot. But that’s why it worked.

Now, Monroe is taking over that role, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead stepping into the other lead (the one originally played by Annabella Sciorra). Also along for the ride: Raúl Castillo and Martin Starr.

Cervera’s version has big shoes to fill. Hanson’s 1992 film never tried to be deep or smart. It knew exactly what it was and leaned all the way in. Camp. Trash. Suburban chaos. Some audiences lapped it up. Others rolled their eyes. But it left an impression.

But can this remake walk that same fine line? There’s definitely potential. Horror’s having a year in 2025. Sinners, Bring Her Back, Together, and Weapons are all great films. All originals. So can a remake keep pace in a genre where fresh ideas seem to be thriving?

Still, the talent’s there. Monroe’s resume speaks for itself (Watcher, It Follows, Longlegs). Winstead’s no stranger to genre work either. And Cervera’s Huesera was a slow-burn nightmare with some real teeth.

It helps that The Hand That Rocks the Cradle isn’t trying to be high art. This isn’t Hereditary. It’s popcorn horror. Messy, mean, and just over-the-top enough to be fun. If they stick to that tone and avoid overthinking it, this could be a solid October surprise.

“I love the original movies so I’m like kind of excited about it. Plus I like these two leads,” Sneider continued in the video. “I can see why they’re keeping it out of theaters. This might be a tough sell to convince people to come out for this. But it’s going to do good streaming numbers.”

The new Hand That Rocks the Cradle is reported to arrive on Disney+ in October 2025. Call the babysitter. Or maybe… don’t.

