It’s almost poetic that a fan film (named Days of Sodom) might end up saving The Crow franchise after Hollywood couldn’t. The 2024 reboot starring Bill Skarsgård tried to resurrect the cult classic, but instead, it flatlined at the box office. Which is a pity, because somewhere under all that stylized grit was the potential for a supernatural John Wick.

Still, fans never really gave up on The Crow. They’ve kept the black feathers flying since 1994, when Brandon Lee tragically lost his life on set, turning Alex Proyas’ gothic revenge film into something more than just another action flick. It became a legacy. One that Hollywood’s been trying (and failing) to recapture ever since.

And then there’s Days of Sodom, a feature-length fan film that might just pull off what big studios couldn’t. Directed by Cody Faulk and produced by Wet Paint Pictures, the project started as a crowdfunded indie on Indiegogo. But lately, it’s taken an unexpected turn.

Image Credit: Wet Paint Pictures

Posting on Facebook, Faulk dropped what can only be described as a cryptic, but wildly exciting update:

“A HUGE update on DOS! This may come as a bittersweet post for some. Especially if you were eagerly awaiting its anticipated release. Days of Sodom has now reached wider conversations, with the potential of a WIDER release.

Due to several ongoing meetings and conversations between rights holders and the distribution company, the Black Friday release date will be pulled at this time. Again, this is not a bad thing. This is actually an amazing thing. DOS is one step closer to potentially becoming an official film in the franchise.”

That’s right, the fan film could become canon. And honestly, that makes more sense than pretending the 2024 reboot didn’t just crash and burn.

Image Credit: Wet Paint Pictures

So what’s Days of Sodom actually about? It’s described as a supernatural, detective noir that blends horror, tragedy, and revenge. The story follows Thorn Gray, a police detective who’s murdered — only to rise from the grave, guided by a mysterious crow, to avenge his wife’s death. Except this isn’t your standard vengeance flick. The killers aren’t just dirty cops. They’re something far darker.

“We wanted a tortured hero with a tragic and complex backstory,” the filmmakers explained. “We wanted him to be real, vulnerable, and believable. And we wanted truly horrifying villains, not just the usual thugs, gangsters, or mobsters that usually populate action movies.”

That’s a bold pitch, especially for a crowdfunded film that’s reportedly massive in scale and ambition. Written over two years starting in January 2021, Days of Sodom sounds more like the kind of story fans have been craving. It’s got the noir sensibility of Se7en and the emotional punch of The Crow, minus the corporate fingerprints, of course.

Early readers of the script (including a veteran Hollywood actor who’s worked with Paul Newman and Carol Burnett) have praised it. Which, honestly, just adds to the intrigue.

If it all goes through, Days of Sodom could be the most unexpected resurrection yet — a fan film that becomes official canon.

