Far too often comics end before their time, or before their whole story has been told. Luckily for Gargoyles, the intellectual property has found a new home and will continue in a new comic book series under Dynamite Entertainment this December.

Gargoyles is a fictional team of characters that first appeared in the original animated series and then the comic book series by Slave Labor Graphics and Creature Comics between 2006 and 2009. The comic series was also written by the original series co-creator Greg Weisman.

Now, under the publication of Dynamite Entertainment, Gargoyles is returning as a comic book series, with Weisman returning once again as the writer, and will technically pick up as the fourth season of the original show. George Kambadai will be doing the majority of the art for the comic, as well as collaborating with Jae lee, Lucio Parillo, Amanda Conner, David Nakayama, Lesley “Leirix” Li, Tony Fleecs and more on the cover art for the first issue. Letters will be done by Jeff Ecleberry, and the comic will be hitting shelves on the 7th of December under Dynamite Entertainment.

During an interview for their YouTube Channel, Dynamite Entertainment’s Adam Phillips chatted to Weisman about the upcoming Gargoyles comic series, and the storyline, and Weisman shared:

“The storyline for the first big arc is called ‘Here in Manhattan’ and is something that I’ve had in my head to do going way back to the TV series. “Specifically, to do it as a comic book series I’ve had in my head for about 10, 12 years now, so again kind of great to be able to finally do it. “We’ve got a story that sort of opens with something that we establish, which is that the mutates down in the Labyrinth, Elise’s brother Derek who goes by Talon and his mate Maggie the cat are expecting a baby and…What happens next? That baby is going to be of interest to a number of different people.”

The Gargoyles animated series premiered in 1994 and became an overnight hit sensation. Greg Weisman was a co-creator on the original series.

The plot followed the adventures of the Gargoyle heroes, a clan of Scottish beasts cursed to turn to stone during the day before being trapped in their unmoving forms for one thousand years. When they are finally resurrected in the present and find themselves trapped in a world they don’t understand, they are also besieged by a threat they can only vaguely recognize. A human N.Y.P.D. detective Elisa Maza, helps the heroes transition to modern life, becoming the Gargoyle clan’s only official human member.

If you never got to enjoy the series while it was airing on TV, the original series is still available for streaming on Disney+.

For fans who have been waiting for the comic’s return since it stopped airing in 2009, your time has finally arrived, and there are only a few months to wait before the new Gargoyle #1 is released, and Weisman’s epic story continues.

