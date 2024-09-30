Last year, at the press gathering for Comic Con Africa 2023, I spoke to a member of the media who bemoaned how the industry twerks for tickets but doesn’t address the real problems of Comic Con Africa and how it’s nothing more than a glorified flea market. On the same night, another journalist defended the event, saying it’ll never be at the level of Comic-Con International and everyone should be grateful there’s an event in Africa to begin with.

I see both points here. Still to this day, I don’t think Comic Con Africa possesses enough value to be a four-day adventure (two days max), but I also understand the limitations of hosting the local version – from attracting high-quality and relevant talent to matching the standard of the San Diego event. That said, I’m the kind of person who believes it’s best to choke on greatness rather than nibble on mediocrity. Unquestionably, Comic Con Africa 2024 pushed forward in certain areas, but it also takes several steps back, setting off alarm bells.

The standouts and the first assassination attempt

Image Credit: Comic Con Africa

Hosted at the Johannesburg Expo from 26-29 September, Comic Con Africa 2024 provided a familiarity in the setup and layout of the event. The outside stage added a bustling ambience as music blared out of the speakers and DJs spun all kinds of tunes, including a blazing remix of “The Imperial March.” However, there was an assassination attempt on my life on the first day as the forceful winds took hold of a rogue umbrella and spun it toward my direction. It missed me by about 30 meters, but still. I blame Agatha, since she must have heard me say that Agatha All Along sucks.

Inside the halls, it appeared to be more spacious and not crammed with vendors in every square meter. This is a good thing, because there’s nothing worse than being stuck inside a hot building and you can tell when was the last time the person next to you bathed. I’m all for more space!

Actor Joe Manganiello. Image Credit: Comic Con Africa

Like before, there’s a bit of everything for everyone – from cosplayers to gamers. The celebrities – namely Joe Manganiello, Lou Ferrigno, and Brenton Thwaites – drew crowds to the KFC Main Stage and there were various other events taking place throughout the four days, such as quizzes, gaming tournaments, and the ability to learn Japanese. Again, the “comics” side of Comic Con Africa – you know, the actual first part of the name – was neglected, with it feeling like the stepchild of the event.

Three exhibitors stood out for me this year, though. Netflix went all out with the Squid Games activation, having everyone curious about what was happening behind those closed quarters. Nu Metro also hosted a pop-up theatre, where it previewed brand-new movies like Transformers One and Hellboy: The Crooked Man – this is something I have been clamouring for since Comic Con Africa started and long may it continue. Mac – the makeup brand – stood out as an exhibitor that understood the assignment, showcasing how its range of products can be used to create cosplay looks. It demonstrates that the brand put some real thought into how it can connect with the community, unlike Discovery Bank that had a stand and just wanted you to sign up because financial services products are exactly what’s on everyone’s mind at Comic Con Africa.

The flea market experience and the second assassination attempt

Image Credit: Comic Con Africa

One thing that can’t be ignored about Comic Con Africa 2024 was how several of the staple exhibitors from previous years weren’t present. I reached out to a few of them to comment about why they decided to skip this year’s event, but no one is talking. Unfortunately, the byproduct of this is that there were more stores selling grey goods. I raised this issue last year, but it appears to have fallen on deaf ears as a large number of stores continue to peddle counterfeit products to the attendees. Look, times are tough and people try to get by through any means necessary, but these stores undercut the efforts made by other businesses that fork out the licensing costs and run legitimate ships. Instead, it’s a free-for-all like Bruma or the Boksburg flea market.

Something else happened on the first day that made me iffy. Even though it’s technically Phuza Thursday, a few employees at a local food vendor were sneaking the booze out on the sly and getting lit before 12 PM. Best part? They were encouraging their pals to join in on the action too. I’m not so sure I’m comfortable with inebriated people preparing my food. After a couple of drinks, hygiene goes south, people forget to wash their hands after a number two, and hello salmonella. In fact, this may or may not have been behind my second assassination attempt – this time of my guts. Although, I still blame Agatha.

Comic Con Africa 2024 proves that something needs to change in the future

Brenton Thwaites. Image Credit: Comic Con Africa

Of course, all of this is my own personal experience of Comic Con Africa 2024. I witnessed many smiling faces and happy people enjoying what was on offer, and that can’t be discounted. I still don’t see the need for this to be a four-day event, nor do I see any significant progress to take the Con to the next level. Maybe my pal from last year was right. Maybe it’s time that everyone demands a little bit more and stops being like the residents of Bricksburg where “everything is awesome.”