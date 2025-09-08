Sound the siren, because Christopher Leone’s Code 3 is an emergency that everyone needs to attend to. While no one doubted it would be funny, especially considering the presence of The Office‘s Rainn Wilson and Vacation Friends‘ Lil Rel Howery, it’s also poignant. It’s one of those rare instances where the trailer deceives you about the substance of the film, but you’re glad it does, as Code 3 unleashes a no-holds-barred and necessary critique of the failing healthcare system.

The film follows burnt-out paramedic Randy (Wilson), who decides to resign after a long time on the frontline. Before he does, however, he’s convinced to take a 24-hour shift along with his usual partner Mike (Howery), where they’ll train Randy’s replacement, Jessica (Aimee Carrero). The shift proves to be anything but boring, as they encounter all types of situations that require their intervention.

While Code 3 utilizes comedy to great effect – such as when Randy and Mike bet if the person they’re attending to will be naked or not, or when Randy breaks the fourth wall – it’s done to demonstrate how these paramedics use humor as a coping mechanism. In fact, one of the most powerful scenes in the film starts off with a chuckle before leaving a lump in the throat.

Image Credit: Courtesy of AURA Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios – Lil Rel Howery as Mike, Rainn Wilson as Randy

Randy and Mike get the call to attend to a veteran who is off his meds, believes he’s the President of the United States of America, and becomes violent. In the flashback scene, you laugh as the huge man tosses around Randy and Mike like ragdolls, but you soon realize why the paramedics rush to the call before the police do. You witness the man’s story, understanding how he’s been let down by his own country and healthcare system, where he only receives 20 pills a month when he needs 30. It becomes a case where everyone prays that he’ll get through the other 10 days without incident, because health insurance refuses to budge.

Leone pauses, dedicating more time and focus on these scenes and letting them linger. It’s these types of moments that anger the viewer, striking a gut punch with the realization that most of these medical aid and health insurance companies are the embodiment of pure evil. They’re meant to be about people, but they always put profit first – finding every single loophole to not pay for treatments or vital medication. They abandon patient needs and put the strain on medical frontline workers, who are left to deal with the resulting fallout, while the vile CEOs of these companies go cycling in London or skiing in the Alps on the bonuses they receive from successfully declining medical payouts. There’s a special place in Hell reserved for these bandits.

Image Credit: Courtesy of AURA Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios – Aimee Carrero as Jessica, Cameron Fuller as Fireman Jimmy, Rainn Wilson as Randy

Code 3 isn’t all doom and gloom, though. The funny moments counteract the serious scenes demonstrating the decaying healthcare system, but the film also leaves you with a glimmer of hope at the end of the day. It reminds you that there are people out there – no matter how tough and insurmountable the obstacles are – who refuse to give up. These are the heroes who don’t always get the glory, but they show up – each and every single day – to do their best and save lives. Code 3 is a glowing tribute to these folks, while reminding everyone it’s time to put people – not profit and companies – first again.

