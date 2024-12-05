Are you ready to travel back in time, before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy? The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an animated feature film based on characters created by J. R. R. Tolkien. Fortress readers and fans of the franchise can join in on the excitement for the upcoming film by standing a chance to win one of three amazing hampers.

Synopsis

“Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

The animated film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama with voice actors including Brian Cox, Christopher Lee, Miranda Otto and Luca Pasqualino, to name just a few. The screenplay was written by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou. It’s set to hit theatres from Friday, 6th December 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Hamper

The hamper includes branded items celebrating the new animated film, each worth R1,400. This includes:

Acrylic standees

White hoodie

Bookmark

Metal keyring

Pennant flag

Playing cards

Temporary tattoos

Tote bag

How To Win The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Hamper

To stand a chance to win the hamper, simply tell us what you’re most excited about in the new animated film. Drop your answers in the comments below, on this page.

The competition will close on Sunday, 29 December 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email (in the new year) to confirm the delivery details. Follow the link to book your adventure.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.