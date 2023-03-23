With all the live-action Disney remakes over the years, some were curious to see what a live-action movie version of The Road to El Dorado would look like, and Braden Rudd took to Midjourney to find out through AI-generated images. While fans loved many of the images, there were a few that they found questionable or disagreed with.

Casting Beloved Actors

Fans took a bit of creative liberty when casting the actors for The Road to El Dorado. Given their dynamic and the chemistry they share on and off screen, Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac were cast as Miguel and Tulio, respectively.

Pascal is, of course, sporting Miguel’s red shirt and shoulder-length blonde hair. His lute has been replaced with a guitar, and he looks more like a love-sick Will Turner than the mischievous and fun-loving Miguel.

Isaac is sporting Tulio’s blue long-sleeve and vest as well as his long hair (though it isn’t tied back). The images also show him with the mischievous but charming smile that Tulio is known for and shows him worrying over a map as he and Miguel get increasingly lost.

While Altivo the horse won’t be able to have the array of facial expressions we saw in the animated movie, it would be unforgivable not to include him in the line-up.

Graham Greene looks fantastic as Chief Tannabok. While his hat isn’t as tall as the animated version of the character, the actor would no doubt be the perfect person to capture the expressions of the chief.

Zoe Saldana as Chel was someone who fans disagreed with. The actress is sporting a slightly different look to the animated character, with longer earrings, shorter hair and a different coloured top. While she’s definitely talented and could probably do an excellent job of playing the character, many feel she was of the wrong ethnicity/culture.

Finally, Gerardo Taracena was cast as Tzekel-Kan, a sorcerer and the sadistic High Priest of El Dorado. He has red paint on his face, much like the animated character, and is sporting a similar look, complete with a red and gold outfit and earrings. Taracena would make an excellent addition to the cast.

Brilliant Looking Sets

While fans might have disagreed with the casting of several characters, no one can deny that the AI-generated set designs look fantastic and like they were pulled straight from the movie.

A shot of El Dorado, with mountains in the background as the sun sets behind the city, is gorgeous. Everything looks excellent, from the design of the trees on the river bank to the entrance of El Dorado.

The buildings seem to take inspiration from both the movie and Aztec architecture, as seen in the step-like designs of the buildings. Even the shots of the arena and El Dorado at night look great, even though one focuses more on Bibo the armadillo and the other focuses more on a lion statue.

TL;DR A fan used AI to cast beloved actors as The Road to El Dorado characters.

The concept art of the set pieces looks fantastic.

Many of the actors have been brilliantly fan-cast, but of course, there’s always disagreement around one or two.

Would you like a live-action The Road to El Dorado movie?