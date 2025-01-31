Phones break. That’s just what we’ve come to expect from devices, even the really pricey ones. They all seem to fall apart when we drop them on the floor too hard. Imagine the boldness Honor has to claim that their new X9c smartphone can withstand just about any punishment you throw at it. Just how unbreakable is the Honor X9c? Well, we nailed it, hit it, threw it, boiled it, put it in water, iced it and even put an 80kg weight on it. But did it actually break or scratch?

Smartphones Are About To Change Forever

With a slew of phones released or about to be released in Q1, there are plenty of options for buyers. However, that hasn’t always been true for users seeking out rugged options. Yes, there are a number of brands that offer ruggedised solutions, but most of these are clunky, bulky and often underperforming when it comes to both hardware and software.

Honor aims to rectify this with the launch of its Honor X9c smartphone. Not only does it give you a robust build with plenty of certifications, but it does so at the mid-range smartphone tier while delivering ‘flagship-level’ AI capabilities (the stuff Samsung promises). With the X9c, Honor pushes the envelope, setting new heights and benchmarks to shake up the mid-range market.

At an event at LevelThree in Johannesburg, guests were treated to a surprising hands-on feel for the device, showcasing the X9c’s extreme prowess in durability.

An Unbreakable Smartphone?

Image Credit: Evan Saunders for Fortress of Solitude

The Honor X9c has an unbreakable screen: To kick things off, the X9c offers a next-generation Anti-drop display. The 6.78″ screen delivers great visuals thanks to its AMOLED and 1,224×2,700px resolution. However, it is its robust capabilities that truly stand out, which boasts ultra-tempered glass to provide a smartphone that is as durable as can be. It is capable of surviving drops at 2 metres. As part of the event, users put this to the test, pushing the device to its limits by smashing through boards and even hammering in nails using the screen itself.

It can survive the waters: In addition to this, the device has an IP65M rating with water and dust resistance. Even more impressive is its touchscreen controls, which allow users to operate the device even when their hands or the screen is wet. Having tested this out, I was super impressed at how accurate it was immediately after picking it out of the water – even after a dip in boiling water. While it may not be able to offer in-water touch capabilities, this is the next best option, where the device can be quickly operable by changing the tunes while still in the shower.

The Honor X9c can take the heat: It impresses under the harshest of environments. The battery continues to perform in temperatures from -30°C to 55°C, delivering up to 20 hours of audio calls at -30°C and 30 hours of audio calls at 55°C. It includes an Armor-level Protective Coating on the battery – a specialised safety coating that works with the HONOR Power Management System to isolate the electrodes in extreme conditions.

It can withstand the weight of a kangaroo: The Honor X9c manages to push these extremes while offering a conventional smartphone form factor weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm thick. This diminutive frame is capable of withstanding up to 80 kg of weight in the process.

So The Honor X9c Is Tough, But Is It Actually Useable?

Image Credit: Evan Saunders for Fortress of Solitude

While the main drawcard is the device’s rugged build, it’s still no slouch regarding its hardware offering. It features a Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, with its Octa-core CPU (x4 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + x4 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55), paired with its Adreno 710 GPU. There are two variants of the device with a 256GB storage and 8GB RAM option, along the more premium 512GB storage with 12GB RAM variant.

The brand also claims that its 6,600mAh battery can last an impressive three full days of usage. This is the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large Silicon-carbon battery. With its durability specifications, users will experience the most optimum battery life, whether you’re atop Table Mountain or Drakensberg. Even at these heights and colder temperatures, users would still be able to achieve up to 48 hours of music streaming, 25 hours of video playback and 50 hours of talk time – all on a single charge.

Flagship AI In A Mid-Range Smartphone?

With most leading brands offering AI capabilities on their flagship smartphones, these features have started trickling down to the mid-range market. This is great for the average user looking to make the most from their device without breaking the bank.

The Honor X9c includes the latest MagicOS 8.0 , running atop Android 14, to provide a personalised AI experience. These AI features include Magic Capsule, Magic Portal and Parallel Space.

Using its 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera, the HONOR X9c captures excellent images from its photography hardware. While its camera capabilities would be sufficient for most users, you can improve this further by using its AI tools to elevate the experience. Honor integrates AI photography features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser to enhance image quality while streamlining smartphone photo editing.

The Honor X9c is available on the market today. Its ultra-slim design features a titanium frame and is available in two colourways: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.

The Honor X9c carries a retail price starting at R10 999 (around $400).

So, Did The Honor X9c Actually Break?

Nope. We tried just about everything to get the phone to fall apart. We had no luck causing any damage to the device. In fact, these were all extreme situations that would probably never be duplicated in the real world, and the phone still came out tops. Watch the video below to see the results.