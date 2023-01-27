Since the unfortunate news of Kevin Conroy’s passing, the future of Batman in the animated world of DC has been in limbo. With the recent revelation that Mark Hamill won’t be returning to the role of Joker either, DC might have to look at changing things up if they want to keep Batman as part of the animated world. But there could be a relatively simple solution. Why not taken Ben Affleck’s unproduced The Batman script and turn it into an animated TV series?

Ben Affleck’s The Batman

Ben Affleck’s version of Batman is one of the grittier ones that has been brought to life, mainly because he was brought to life by Zack Snyder’s vision and the DC Extended Universe. He is one of the few versions of Batman who was ready to kill. Of course, it was for a cause that he saw as vital, killing Superman to protect the world, but still. Most versions of Batman are happy to lock up even the worst criminals in Arkham Asylum but never kill, not this one.

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck’s character was pretty much out for blood, expending everything that he needed to try and take down Superman, including using his extensive resources to procure Kryptonite to kill him ultimately. In Justice League, he was arguably less blood-thirsty. Still, he remained an incredibly gritty Batman, a challenging feat to achieve, considering Batman is known for being one of the darker heroes in the DC Universe. Still, he managed.

Ben Affleck No Longer Batman

James Gunn has been mentioning that Ben Affleck won’t return to the role of Batman but might start to direct under DC instead. What better director to bring the gritty Batman to life in animated form than the man who brought him to life on screen? There have been quite a few instances in the past where the actors of the heroes have voiced their animated counterparts, so there may be a place for Ben Affleck as the voice of Batman instead of the face.

Concept Art

As always, the internet is the best place to go for unanswered questions, and Artificial Intelligence generated art has become the perfect way to answer questions about what a concept would look like if it were to be brought to life.

Ben Affleck’s Batman was famously one of the beefiest ones out there, maybe not the tallest, but definitely one of the strongest-looking. The AI art that was generated for the concept definitely reflects that. Unfortunately, this is one mean-looking Batman with arms thicker than thighs on most characters and almost no neck insight, thanks to his lats.

An animated Batman movie or series about the Batman who was ready to kill could be fascinating. Still, it would have to be an animated series that wasn’t made for children. Several adult animated series out there do very well for themselves. Something with killing or any gore would probably have a healthy PG rating. Still, animation studios are very good at working around situations like this in creative ways.

Would you like an animated TV series based on Ben Affleck’s The Batman?