After the success of their first film, Talk to Me, A24 is investing even more in the horror talent of Danny and Michael Philippou. The Australian sibling duo made quite a splash in 2023 with their feature debut, which grossed over $92 million at the box office and became one of the studio’s biggest hits and one of the scariest films of the year. They return with Bring Her Back, their second film for the company, which is set to hit theaters on May 30. The first teaser trailer for the film, released today, promises another extremely intense horror experience to keep you up at night.

Image Credit: A24

The minute-long teaser wastes no time. It opens with a black cat eating from a bowl and then cuts to grainy home footage and starts right in on the scares. With the lights already dimmed for maximum effect, the teaser quickly flashes between a few key images that we can assume have something to do with the plot: a scared child; a prayer circle of sorts, lit by candlelight; Sally Hawkins pressing her bloodied hand against a window. And then the main titles start to appear with a rush of tension that feels palpitating even without sound. Words flash up on the screen: “LET ME OUT!” “BRING HER BACK!” Whatever is going on here, these phrases seem to guarantee that it’s not going to end well for a few people involved.

And the plot? We’re still not privy to a lot of information, but we do know it looks terrifying. We also know that Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips star. And that the Philippouss headed back to their original stomping grounds of Australia to film the movie.

Image Credit: A24

The Philippous’ first feature taught us one thing: these guys don’t pull any punches on screen – showing horrific imagery that will stay with you long after the film has ended. But it’s not just scares for scares sake either. Talk to Me won a handful of Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Art awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. That success, of course, leads to a sequel. But if the first film’s any indication, Bring Her Back, which is co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, is liable to push the envelope even further.

Save the date of May 30—and possibly keep the lights on. Watch the trailer below, if you dare.