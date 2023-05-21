The Fast and the Furious franchise has been a thrilling ride, but how will it all end? What if it ended in a completely unexpected way? Check out these 7 mind-blowing endings that could shake things up.

For nearly two decades, the Fast and The Furious franchise has thrilled audiences worldwide with breathtaking car chases, jaw-dropping stunts, and adrenaline-fueled drama, cementing its place as one of the longest-running film series in Hollywood history. As the initial story of undercover police and street-racing crews has grown to encompass international heists, espionage, and augmented humans, the franchise has sparked an avid fandom.

Yet as the final chapter nears, many fans question whether the concluding film can provide a fitting end for such an outsized pop culture phenomenon.

Considering the franchise has become renowned for continually raising the stakes with each new instalment, crafting a climactic finale that lives up to the heightened scale audiences have come to expect from the series presents a substantial challenge. So, how about the craziest ways in which Fast and the Furious could end?

These are the seven weirdest, most outrageous scenarios we could see in Fast 11 (and Fast 12).

7. Another Family Barbecue

All right, this might not sound too outrageous, but a BBQ will likely be the last we’ll see of Dom and his crew. Any Fast and the Furious fan knows the series is known for two things: fast cars, and backyard barbecues.

There are multiple instances of Dom eating BBQ with his crew/family throughout the series, so Fast 11 more than likely will include a homage to this. Will that be the ending of the whole franchise? Quite likely. Is it outrageous? Not too much; but don’t worry, it only gets weirder from here on out.

6. Dom Becomes A Force Ghost Leading The New Crew

Will Dom become one with the Force in the last Fast and the Furious? Well, probably not in the strictest sense of the word, but there’s some precedent for this in the Fast series, believe it or not.

One of the most touching moments in the saga happens at the end of Furious 7 when Dom drives alongside Brian for one last time. It’s a very caring tribute to the two’s off-screen friendship, seeing as how Paul Walker had already passed away when the film was filmed.

Dom could live on as a similar character for a new generation of characters: a spirit of the roads driving a black Dodge Charger. Maybe that’s a line that not even Fast and the Furious would be willing to cross.

5. Dom’s Son Starts His Own Team

Now this is the perfect kind of fan theory. Why? Because it sounds perfectly plausible for a sequel series. Brian Marcos might still be young, but it’s clear that diesel runs through his veins.

After the undoubtedly climactic conclusion to Fast 11, flash-forwarding a decade or so could show a more mature Brian leading a new team to follow in his father’s footsteps. This sounds like a rather believable course for the franchise, especially if the studio hopes to continue the Fast and the Furious saga in some capacity.

4. Fast And The Furious Crossovers With Jurassic World

Lately, it seems Chris Pratt is nearly everywhere – so why doesn’t he join the cast of Fast and the Furious? Sure, even the Guardians of the Galaxy sound more likely to cross paths with Dom and his crew, but there’s no denying that seeing Dom racing a pack of velociraptors would make for one of the most memorable films ever made.

Jurassic World would hardly be the first franchise one considers when we think of sagas that could crossover with Fast and the Furious, but let’s not forget that, at some point, we almost got a 21 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover. With that in mind, I think it’s fair to say that it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Dom Toretto butting heads with Owen Grady.

3. Dom Finally Dies, But A Post-Credits Scene Reveals That He Could Still Be Alive

If recent Star Wars films have taught us anything is that “no one’s ever really gone.” Comic book fans know these well, as comic characters die and get back on their feet with alarming frequency. Could Dom Toretto soon join the same club as Spider-Man, the Joker, and Superman?

All we know is that Fast 11 will deliver an explosive finale for the series. As cruel as it might appear, there’s a high chance that Dom might have to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his family one last time. However, knowing how these things usually go, we could get a Dark Knight Rises kind of deal, where we believe the main character sacrificed himself for the greater good, only for a brief scene to reveal that he’s alive and well somewhere else. Either that, or he becomes a Force ghost, as we previously discussed.

2. The Fast Crew Realizes That They Are Actually Superheroes

We’ve seen the crew do the impossible with each passing entry into the Fast and the Furious saga. From jumping from impossible heights and surviving to coming back to life with mid-amnesia, and even some cyborgs thrown in for good measure. One thing is clear, the people in Fast and the Furious clearly have no regard for the laws of physics.

However, what if their inhuman feats are possible mostly because they’re above the average human? What I’m trying to say is, what if Dom and his crew suddenly realize they’ve been superheroes all this time?

With the introduction of larger-than-life villains and increasingly complex plots and schemes, the Fast and the Furious franchise has slowly become more and more like a comic book flick. It’s possible that Fast 11 finally embraces the superhero theme, acknowledging the superpowers of Dom’s crew.

1. Dom Fights A Clone Of Himself

By now, it’s clear that the only person who could ever beat Dom in a race is himself. After years of racing and fighting, Dom has always managed to come up on top, but what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That could be the plot for Fast 11.

In this hypothetical Fast 11, Dom would have to face his inner demons like never before: by fighting a Bizarro version of himself. It would be Vin Diesel against Vin Diesel in an epic finale that would determine which Dom is truly the most Dom who’s ever been. To make things more interesting, the clone could be a digitally de-aged version of Diesel’s iconic character: a younger and more physically-fit Dom could easily defeat the more mature one – or so he’d believe.

Honestly, as farfetched as this idea sounds, clones are far from being the most outrageous concept introduced to the world of Fast and the Furious, and since we know precious little about Fast 11, all bets are still off on how all is going to end.

