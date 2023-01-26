Throughout the release of the House of the Dragon episodes, fans have suspected many of the characters to be the future Night King, primarily because of similar facial structures. There have been several theories about how it might be possible, inspired by things such as their body never being found after a battle. One of those characters was the late King Viserys (though some fans also think he could be the White Walker with the spear that Sam Tarly encountered). It would be incredibly ironic if Viserys the Peaceful became the creature causing havoc for the entirety of Westeros. There are several reasons why Viserys I Targaryen can’t be the Night King. Here are a few.

1. The Timeline Makes No Sense

When fans are making up their theories, they seem to forget that there is a very long, very detailed timeline that sets out all the events that take place during the time of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and before.

The Night King was the first White Walker, born in 10000 BC when the Children of the Forest kidnapped one of the First Men and stabbed him with a dragon glass dagger. King Viserys was born in 77 AC, a couple of thousand years after the creation of the White Walkers. There is no way he could be the Night King.

2. Viserys I Targaryen’s Death

The White Walkers are very strange creatures. They are neither living nor dead and are created through cursed dragon glass or the touch of another White Walker. Wights are created and controlled by the White Walkers when they raise the dead.

Viserys can’t have been turned into either. If the Night King had revived Viserys for his army, he would have had to travel to King’s Landing, find the old king’s body, revive him as a Wight and return to the wall in time for the start of Game of Thrones. People definitely would have remembered the White Walkers trying to get into the Red Keep to get their hands on an old king’s body.

3. The Catspaw Dagger

The Catspaw dagger has become one of the many pieces that link Games of Thrones and House of the Dragon. It was forged by Aegon the Conqueror when he dreamed about an attack from the North that would devastate all of Westeros. To ensure the survival of the Seven Kingdoms, he passed a warning down to his descendants through the dagger: “From my blood, come the prince that was promised and his will be the song of ice and fire.”

Westeros would be safe if a Targaryen sat on the Iron Throne. It wouldn’t make sense for the person responsible for the destruction of Westeros to come from the same blood as the person meant to save it.

King Viserys being the Night King, a White Walker, or even a Wight makes no sense, given everything that has already transpired before the events of House of the Dragon.

What do you think of the “King Viserys is the Night King” theory?