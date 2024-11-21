Some may not remember it, but the ’90s were a cinematic wild west. A lawless era where ridiculous ideas got green-lit and insane budgets were hurled at brain-melting concepts – like Wild Wild West. Seriously, that’s an actual $170 million movie that exists . A perfect example of the decade’s “adventurous” spirit is how even the most deceptively superficial movies turn out to be instant classics. When you look at movies like Forrest Gump, The Big Lebowski, and even Pulp Fiction on paper, they sound just like any other film you’d find on Netflix’s backlog today. However, the ’90s had a way to turn even the most mundane concepts into bombastic cinematic experiences. In a way, 1993’s The Three Musketeers is the perfect embodiment of what the decade did for cinema.

A Swashbuckling Adventure with a Twist

Take Alexandre Dumas’ epic tale of swashbuckling and camaraderie, inject it with some Charlie Sheen and Tim Curry’s deliciously villainous Cardinal Richelieu, and what you get is one of the best historical epics ever conceived. Yes, that’s what I believe, even if Rotten Tomatoes or most “sane” movie critics wouldn’t agree with that sentiment.

An All-Star Cast

Perhaps the greatest mystery surrounding The Three Musketeers is how a fairly straightforward “boys’ adventure” flick managed to assemble such an insanely talented cast and crew. This wasn’t some generic action flick – it was directed by Stephen Herek, the visionary behind Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, so you know precisely what to expect in terms of “historical accuracy .” The cast of The Three Musketeers belongs in a museum. You’ve got a baby-faced Charlie Sheen channeling his hyper-caffeinated Wall Street energy as the roguish Aramis. Young Kiefer Sutherland and Chris O’Donnell made for charismatic Musketeers well before they became super-solemn badasses. Not to mention Oliver Platt as the scene-stealingly goofy Porthos and Tim Curry devouring every piece of scenery as the outrageously elegant villain Richelieu.

When Goofy Meets Genius

Again, this is one of those movies that, on paper, looks like a disaster – a goofy 90s remake of a literary classic packed with clashing personalities. But Herek’s laidback direction and the cast’s palpable chemistry melded everything into lightning in a bottle. As long as you don’t mind a few anachronisms, this remains one of the most entertaining swashbuckling films of the decade. What makes The Three Musketeers so utterly delightful is its willingness to roll with the punches and just have fun. This isn’t some grandiose deconstruction of Dumas’ novel – it’s an unapologetic celebration of classic swashbuckling adventure.

Herek’s direction and the cast’s performances create a more lighthearted, quippy take on the Musketeers, but never to the point of outright parody. There’s an unmistakable sincerity in the film’s tone that makes it so memorable. It walks a perfect tonal tightrope between a humorous flick and a thrilling period piece.

The Three Musketeers Is An Underrated Gem of the ’90s

Ultimately, The Three Musketeers is a “movie movie” in the best sense – a film that knows exactly what it is and leans all the way into its strengths. Herek didn’t attempt some grand revisionist take that wouldn’t mesh with his experience of delighting audiences. He’s a director with an innate understanding of what makes popcorn entertainment work on a sheer fun level. So, while the critics may have turned up their noses in ’93, perhaps it’s time to rediscover this underrated gem once again, especially in a decade that seems fixated with self-parodies and cynicism.

If you’re looking for the perfect dose of ’90s camp, then The Three Musketeers will not disappoint you at all. I mean, it has Tim Curry in it. That alone makes it an instant classic.