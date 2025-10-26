The House of Mouse knows no bounds when it comes to strategic acquisitions. Unfortunately, this reckless purchase spree has led to the sudden downfall of some beloved franchises that have suffered a slow, suffocating demise under the Disney banner. From direct-to-video blunders to misguided theatrical releases, here are 11 movie and TV franchises that Disney’s mismanagement has led to an early grave.

11. Tron

Image Credit: Disney

Nobody wanted another Tron movie. Tron: Ares, however, turned a cult classic into a $200 million glitch, earning just $60 million worldwide. Disney bet on Leto, despite Morbius and House of Gucci, backfiring. “Tron will likely retire from the big screen,” said THR. The Grid’s dark again. And it’s probably forever.

10. Artemis Fowl

Image Credit: Disney

Destroyed before it could begin, Artemis Fowl could have been Disney’s Harry Potter. Instead, what fans got was a mishandled and disjointed film that had nearly nothing to do with the popular book series it’s based on.

9. The Muppets

Image Credit: Disney

With timeless films like The Muppet Christmas Carol under its banner, Disney’s mishandling of the Muppet franchise has been legendary. It didn’t help that 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted feels like the most by-the-numbers corporate film the franchise has ever seen.

8. Home Alone

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Any true Home Alone fan knows there are only two films in this franchise. Still, Disney managed to out-Disney themselves with Home Sweet Home Alone, a movie where you’re actively rooting for the burglars due to how utterly unlikable the protagonist can get.

7. Pirates of the Caribbean

Image Credit: Disney

Still trapped in a reboot limbo, the once mighty swashbuckling franchise plans to sail on – without its most important cast member. A Jack-less Pirates of the Caribbean will surely also be an audience-less Pirates flick.

6. Willow

Image Credit: Disney+

Remember Willow? Disney certainly hopes you don’t. After their 2023 reboot series was loathed by fans of the original, it was quietly removed from Disney+, never to be seen again.

5. The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

The MCU is still alive and kicking – not as hard as it did, but kicking nonetheless. However, after Avengers: Endgame, the franchise has been trapped in a terminal identity crisis, which has led to blunders like Eternals, The Marvels, and Quantumania, steadily diluting the expectations of Marvel fans.

4. X-Men

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Despite the “closure” they got with Deadpool & Wolverine, the Fox X-Men multiverse never got the recognition it deserved under Disney’s ownership. This also includes all the other Fox Marvel characters who became fan favorites and were left MIA, like Wesley Snipes’ Blade and even Nic Cage’s wacky Ghost Rider.

3. Disney’s Animated Classics

Image Credit: Disney

A bit controversial, but Disney’s recent push for live-action over animation has led to some pop culture disasters that dilute the goodwill of a once iconic animation studio. For every Lion King, there are at least three Snow Whites, and that’s ultimately hurting Disney’s own legacy.

2. Indiana Jones

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Though Kingdom of the Crystal Skull isn’t precisely Oscar material, it left Indy with a nice closure that respects his character and hints at a possible, off-screen legacy. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny robs the character of that well-deserved retirement, turning him into the punching bag of his much younger co-protagonist.

1. Star Wars

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

The very definition of “quantity over quality,” the continuous stream of new Star Wars content proves Disney has no idea how the franchise operates. The disjointed and forgettable Sequel Trilogy, not to mention shows like The Book of Boba Fett, proves the franchise should probably stay dormant for the foreseeable future.

