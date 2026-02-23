Hollywood has always chased “perfection”. It’s no surprise then that studios and execs have always expected the same from their actors. Have a skew tooth? Or an imperfect smile? Or maybe an ageing hairline? Hollywood won’t forgive you for that. Still, it’s hard to believe that these famous actors faced that same criticism. Here are 10 male actors who were told to fix their face in order to get cast in a role.

Christian Bale

Image Credit: Lionsgate

Christian Bale was 26 when American Psycho shot in 1999. Playing a “perfect” narcissist meant control, right down to teeth. A tiny gap bothered studios. Bale chose surgery, ignored lisp warnings, reshaped his incisors, and smiled anyway. You can see the commitment in every grin.

Dean Martin

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

In post-war America, Italian features weren’t as common in Hollywood. Martin was told by his agent that he should consider a rhinoplasty to adhere better to the “Hollywood standard.” This marked his transition from lounge singer to film icon.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch has joked that casting agents found his face “unusual” and “not symmetrical enough.” Some suggested cosmetic tweaks early on. Thankfully, no one “fixed” what later became one of the most recognisable faces in film and TV. No magic tricks here.

Mickey Rourke

Image Credit: Star Max

After his boxing injuries, Rourke followed studio cues to remain marketable in Hollywood. Ironically, he went overboard with plastic surgery. The Wrestler was his redemption, proving he was still Mickey Rourke under all those facial modifications.

Joaquin Phoenix

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Everyone knows the Joker actor for his scarred lip. It’s his signature look. Can you believe that casting directors wanted him to fix it? Some flat-out suggested cosmetic correction. The same face later delivered one of the most disturbing and celebrated performances in modern cinema. Go figure.

Brad Pitt

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Before becoming Hollywood’s gold standard for “handsome,” Pitt was told early on that his face was too pretty and distracting. Casting directors wanted him rougher, grittier — less model, more character. Ironically, that “problem” became his biggest asset.

Ryan Gosling

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Gosling has spoken openly about being told his face was “wrong” for leading roles — too soft, too odd, not traditionally masculine. He was encouraged to change his look entirely. Instead, he leaned into it… and rewrote the rules of modern movie stardom. How can you ask Ken to change his face?

Gerard Butler

Image Credit: STXfilms

Before 300, Butler was advised to fix his teeth and soften his rugged look. Casting agents didn’t think his face fit romantic or heroic leads. Turns out, audiences strongly disagreed.

Michael B. Jordan

Image Credit: Facebook

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Jordan was advised early in his career to fix his teeth to appear more “marketable.” The suggestion came straight from casting rooms that believed perfection mattered more than presence.

Robert Pattinson

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Before Twilight and The Batman, Pattinson was repeatedly told his face was “wrong” and that nose work and grooming changes would help him land roles. Studios wanted him cleaner and sharper. Of course, Pattinson ignored all of it and laughed it off, as he does most of the noise.

Jason Momoa

Image Credit: IMDB

Before embracing his warrior look in Game of Thrones or Aquaman, Jason Momoa was told to fix his nose and soften his facial scars if he wanted mainstream success. Can you imagine the Lobo any other way than he looks right now?

Sylvester Stallone

Image Credit: MGM

Stallone’s crooked smile and facial paralysis was the biggest joke of the ’80s and ’90s. Yet, it made him stand out from every other Hollywood actor. It made him Rocky. It made him Rambo. But before that, studios passed him over relentlessly and was told he’d never work unless he fixed his face and speech. Well, look at him now.

RELATED: 10 Actresses Told to “Fix Their Face” to Make It in Hollywood