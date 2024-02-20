Summary:

A new horror movie on the circuit is turning heads and captivating hearts. You’ll Never Find Me is being called “an exemplary piece of horror filmmaking” by critics and is so loved by its audience that it currently has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You’ll Never Find Me

You’ll Never Find Me tells an intimate tale set in a single caravan where Patrick, a solitary resident, lives at the back of his mobile home. Beginning with some phantom knocks during a dreary thunderstorm, one of the instances of ominous rapping at the door proves to be real rather than imaginary as a mysterious young woman seeks shelter from the storm.

As the night goes on, each person’s behaviour in the setting sways erratically between warmth and aloofness from Patrick and affability and friendliness to disconcerting from the young woman. The storm isn’t the only thing mounting tension within the caravan, as the sense of danger increases with each passing interaction.

Is Patrick causing the young woman to feel uncomfortable as the night goes on, or is the young woman causing Patrick’s sense of danger and claustrophobia within the setting?

You’ll Never Find Me was written and directed by the current up-and-coming horror duo Indiana Bell and Josiah Allan, and features filmmaking brilliance like Maxx Corkindale as the cinematographer and Darren Lim as the composer. This Australian production features only two actors in the claustrophobic setting that is this caravan park, with Brendan Rock standing in the role of Patrick and Jordan Cowan serving her audience as the mysterious woman.

100% On Rotten Tomatoes

A movie rarely manages to score perfectly on Rotten Tomatoes, and even more so for the film to win the title of a horror movie. Unsurprisingly, after its smashing performance at the Tribeca Film Festival in June of 2023, You’ll Never Find Me has managed more than 15 critic reviews, all agreeing that the movie is top-tier.

Critic Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting stated of the film, “Indiana Bell and Josiah Allen blend grim, contemporary horror with a classic haunted house aesthetic, resulting in a claustrophobic, oft-unsettling chamber piece.”

Of course, the movie’s rating could change once a more expansive audience sees the film, and audiences often have a different opinion of a horror film than critics do. Still, we will have to wait and see.

Streaming on Shudder

If you are intrigued and want to check out You’ll Never Find Me for yourself, you can start streaming this extraordinary film on Shudder starting on March 22nd, 2024. Shudder is the best streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural films for just $5.99 a month, so consider subscribing if you love this suspenseful genre.

Are you keen to see the top-rated horror movie You’ll Never Find Me on Shudder in March?