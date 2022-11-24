2022 has been a good year for Xiaomi in South Africa. The brand has grown its base in the region to the point where they have just recently launched its first store in the country. With continued success comes the release of new devices to the market. This week, the brand launched the all-new Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro smartphones in South Africa.

The launch was announced just before this week’s Black Friday specials and the upcoming holiday period. It aims to capture and share the ‘Ke Dezemba’ holiday experiences with family, friends and fans. As such, the new Xiaomi 12T range offers best-in-class features to “make moments mega.”

Next-Generation 200MP Camera

The new Xiaomi 12T Pro’s standout feature must be its new pro-grade camera. It sports a 200MP imaging system to provide the best photo resolution on a Xiaomi smartphone to date. The imagine system uses a combination of hardware and software features, including Xiaomi’s own proprietary algorithms to maximise image quality.

As a result of these underlying techniques, there are three main benefits of the Xiaomi 12T Pro camera. These are unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities and quick focus. The real value in its 200MP resolution lies in crystal-clear images when zoomed in.

With the clarity and resolution taken care of, a few additional features can be added to the photography and videography functions. This makes both shooting photos and videos a breeze. These features include the Xiaomi ProFocus, Xiaomi ProCut, Ultra burst and Xiaomi Night mode.

The Xiaomi ProFocus provides various composition options to highlight key elements in the shot. Users can choose to highlight a specific character, create an editorial aesthetic or focus on a subject for dramatic effects.

Xiaomi’s ProCut feature will generate multiple photos from a single shot. Additionally, it will create various aspect ratios, different points of view and crop on various subject matter. It accurately separates photos based on its intelligent aesthetic algorithm.

The Ultra Burst mode allows users to take up to 30 photos per second. As a result, you get the best shot from a group of photos to capture that perfect action moment.

The Xiaomi Night mode delivers bright and clear visuals even in low-light conditions. You don’t have to worry about that next shot after the sun goes down or even when loadshedding hits.

Combining all the new features and underlying technology provides the best experience for content creators. Not only can you capture crystal-clear images and fine details but you can be assured that you capture the perfect moment even on moving objects.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast-Charging

Michael Bratt – Senior Marketing Specialist/PR Manager – Xiaomi South Africa

With the current wave of loadshedding having no end in South Africa, it is essential for your new smartphone to offer options to beat these woes. The Xiaomi 12T series provides an average of 13.5 hours of screentime.

In addition to this, when your battery does run out, you will be up and running again in no time. Thanks to its impressive 120W HyperCharge system, you can charge your 12T phone in just 19 minutes. Yes, 19 minutes!

These two features take the hassle out of loadshedding. You won’t need to worry about that loadshedding schedule with you powered using the Xiaomi 12T range.

Top Class Performance

It may all be good having the best camera and features but it won’t be very handy without some added performance. Thankfully, the Xiaomi 12T Series has a good mix of options to deliver on said performance.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is one of the first smartphones to officially launch with the new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset offers ground-breaking innovation and leading AI capabilities. This enhances the device’s overall experience, including photography, gaming and connectivity. It ensures a fast and intelligent platform to work from while still being efficient.

On the Xiaomi 12T, it includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset. It offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency for most users. Additionally, its prowess is delivered across both the CPU and GPU performance and better power efficiency. Xiaomi has been one of the leading contributors to the development of the MediaTek chipset in recent years.

Visual Excellence

In addition to the powerful performances, the devices also include a 120Hz CrystalRes AMOLED screen. This gives you the best in visuals with smooth animations, motion and transitions on screen. Furthermore, it has a 1,220p resolution and 68 billion colour display.

Its screen offers an outstanding balance of clarity and colour detailing. Another contributor to excellent battery life is the screen’s power efficiency. Added to this is the AdaptiveSync display. This helps maximise battery life by automatically adjusting the refresh rates and resolution based on content.

Availability and Price

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are currently on sale across various retailers in South Africa. These devices offer great value to the consumer with a great feature set and underlying specifications. It is available at the below recommended retail pricing: