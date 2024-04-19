It has been a while since we last saw an updated TopSpin game. The last time 2K released a tennis game in their signature style was in 2011 when we all enjoyed Top Spin 4. In the meantime, WWE, NBA, and even LEGO have had their moment in the limelight, while tennis went unappreciated. If you have been sitting around waiting for a 2K tennis game, your time is now. 2K is almost ready to release TopSpin 2K25, and here is everything you need to know about it.

TopSpin 2K25’s Gameplay

The Top Spin franchise has always been a winner among gamers who love tennis, with its riveting gameplay that pits you against real-life tennis stars and allows you to either play as those stars or make your own player. The 2024 return of the franchise is no different, allowing you to either play as one of your favourite players or create your own.

Bringing back their career mode, TopSpin 2K25 introduces MyCAREER, where players create their MyPLAYER and join the tennis circuit as unknown pros to climb the ranks and become undefeated champions. While in career mode, players will learn tips and tricks from one of the world’s leading tennis legends, John McEnroe (who also narrates the tutorial), at the TopSpin Academy.

During the career mode, players will visit some of the world’s most iconic tennis courts, including the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and even Wimbledon.

Like many of 2K’s sports games, this isn’t the only way to become a champion in TopSpin 2K25. There is also an online multiplayer mode where players can compete against each other and a bunch of competitive modes for players to explore.

Early-access reviewers like IGN have shared that their main gripe with the game is the lack of facial expressions in some cut scenes. Still, we agree that it is okay when it comes to the game.

2K is known for its ground-breaking career modes, where players get a sense of achievement from working their way through the ranks of whichever sport 2K is bringing to life. TopSpin 2K25 has its iconic career mode, repainted for a tennis player’s career, and players will get that same well-earned feeling while playing the game.

Getting to face off against, or as one of the world’s most famous tennis players, will also require players to spend hours in this game, perfecting their serves and living out their dreams of becoming Grand Slam champions.

Award-Winning Roster

While players can create their own characters in MyCAREER, known as their MyPLAYER, the game also features an incredible roster of world-renowned tennis players that players can either expect to face throughout the game or that they can actually play as.

Starting with TopSpin 2K25’s cover athletes, we have names like two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, three-time title winner Frances Tiafoe, four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Those aren’t the only pro athletes in the game, however, as their “Playable Pros” list also includes Olympic gold medalists Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, Belinda Bencic, Grand Slam champions like Caroline Wozniacki, and a whopping 16 other players. You can look at their Pros Hub to see a detailed breakdown of who can play in TopSpin 2K25.

As with all big games, TopSpin 2K25 is currently available for pre-order. Depending on which version of the game you pre-order, you will receive several benefits.

TopsSpin 2K25 Standard Edition costs $59.99 for most platforms and $69.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (Cross-Gen Edition). It also offers the “Under the Lights Pack,” which features alternate outfits for certain “Playable Pros” and a few extra goodies as part of your pre-order purchase.

TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 and is playable on all platforms. It even allows you to play in early access for three days before the game launches to the masses. As part of the Deluxe bundle, you get the “Under the Lights Pack,” the “New Wave Pack,” and the “Rookie Rise Pack,” which has a player boost for career mode.

TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam Edition costs $119.99 for all platforms and contains everything from the previously mentioned packs. It also includes an All Access Pass, which includes six season passes and T-shirts for all the major venues in the game.

With your pre-order, you can redeem the early adopters’ bonus, which gives you even more free goodies. However, this is only redeemable in-game between April 23rd and April 25th. Should you choose not to pre-order the game, you have very little time to wait before joining in on the tennis fun, as the game will be released to the rest of the world on April 26th. Still, you would be missing out on all the exclusive extras.

TopSpin 2K25 will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5, PC (Steam), and Xbox One & Series X.