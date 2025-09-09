When The Strangers first arrived in 2008, audiences left movie theaters looking over their shoulders. Unlike The Conjuring franchise, Bryan Bertino’s home invasion thriller didn’t need a ghost nun, a haunted house, or a demon doll. It had three masked strangers, a quiet house in the middle of nowhere, and one terrifying line that would haunt every viewer watching: “Because you were home.” That’s it. Talking to Reel Appreciation hosts Maria Elizabeth Darnell and David Clair-Bennett, Pablo Sandstrom, who stars in The Strangers – Chapter 2, explained what makes these films so unnerving.

“I watched the first movie, right? And I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Dude, this could happen to you.’ Like it’s not supernatural. It’s nothing like a ghost nun running around or anything like that. It’s just three people with a mask running after you in a secluded house in the middle of nowhere. So like it could happen,” Sandstrom said, pointing out how deeply rooted in reality the first film actually is.

And he’s right. That’s always been the hook. You don’t have to believe in monsters or hauntings for The Strangers to get under your skin. The idea of random violence at home (your safe space) works because it doesn’t feel far-fetched. “If you guys watch the first one, you know the stats that come out at the beginning, it’s like this happens like every minute in the world… or I think it even said in the US, right? So it’s like okay, that’s kind of scary.”

Image Credit: Lionsgate Films

Since the first film’s success, Hollywood has been desperate to bottle that same dread in a sequel. The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) tried, but while it had moments, it never really matched the suffocating horror of the first film. Then came the big reset in 2024 with The Strangers: Chapter 1, the first part of a planned trilogy. Instead of reigniting the franchise, it stumbled. Critics panned it, fans complained it felt like a weak rehash, and the only thing scary was how fast the excitement fizzled. Now the pressure sits on The Strangers – Chapter 2, which arrives 26 September 2025.

What excites Sandstrom about the third The Strangers film is where it’s headed. “We get to see where the strangers come from… maybe why they even do what they do, what’s behind all this. There were little hints in the first one and I’m sure you’ll see much more going forward, but it’s really interesting to see the story keep growing.”

That said, part of what made the 2008 film so frightening was the lack of explanation. The Strangers didn’t need a backstory. They didn’t need an origin. They were terrifying precisely because they didn’t make sense. Add too much mythology and you risk breaking what worked in the first place.

Image Credit: Instagram / pablo.sandstrom

Still, Sandstrom remains optimistic. “Chapter One did so well in at least in the box office. Some of the fans were like not so excited… because they’re like, ‘Oh, the movie is very similar.’ Like, yeah, that’s why it’s part one. What’s part two and three? I’m very excited for the fans… to see where the strangers come from and start to understand why maybe they do what they do. Maybe it’s just not because they’re mean people who one day decided to start killing people.”

Forty years from now, the original film will probably still be talked about at horror marathons and late-night screenings. Whether this new trilogy earns a place alongside it or fades into the long list of horror misfires depends entirely on The Strangers – Chapter 2. From the sounds of things, the filmmakers finally understand what made the first film work. Now we just need more of that.

RELATED: The Warrens’ Grandson Says There’s “Nothing At All Real About” The Conjuring: Last Rites