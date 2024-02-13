Summary:

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse have brought Godzilla and many other famous kaiju to the big screen, but the choice for a final boss villain for the franchise is clear as day. The MonsterVerse first kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla, establishing its titular kaiju as an Alpha tasked with preventing other rampaging kaiju from overtaking Earth. The MonsterVerse has since continued to largely strong success with the subsequent entries Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the franchise’s first big pay-off event movie, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Even for as thunderous a showdown as Godzilla, King Kong, and eventually, Mechagodzilla has in Godzilla vs Kong, the MonsterVerse is still growing with the streaming series Skull Island and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the upcoming Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, but that does raise the question of what kind of eventual finale the MonsterVerse may be heading to. Fortunately, the perfect MonsterVerse final boss is already obvious: none other than the towering kaiju Destoroyah.

Destoroyah made his Earth-shattering debut in the 1995 movie Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, in which Godzilla is experiencing an internal nuclear meltdown right as his most fearsome kaiju foe yet arrives to wipe out Japan. In the end, Godzilla defeats Destoroyah after a cataclysmic battle before succumbing to his own nuclear meltdown from within, with Godzilla’s own son revived from death to become the new Godzilla. For the MonsterVerse, Destoroyah is the perfect villain choice for an epic final showdown with Godzilla and possibly Kong and other Titans on a number of different levels.

The most obvious appeal of Destoroyah as a MonsterVerse equivalent to Thanos is that he’s already been an epic final boss in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. As the kaiju to literally fight Godzilla to the death, Destoroyah could be introduced into the MonsterVerse in more or less the same way as he was in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah as a villain capable of thoroughly holding his own against Godzilla, and in a showdown in which Godzilla’s life is on the line like never before. What makes Destoroyah even more qualified to be the MonsterVerse’s final boss is the fact that much of Godzilla’s rogue’s gallery has already been run through in the franchise.

Godzilla and Kong have already gone from enemies to friends over the course of Godzilla vs. Kong, while numerous classic Godzilla enemies like Rodan and Mechagodzilla have already been either destroyed or brought over to Godzilla’s side in the MonsterVerse. The former includes Godzilla’s arguable arch-enemy, King Ghidorah, with the three-headed dragon already acting as the arch-villain of Godzilla: King of the Monsters with his remains used to help build Mechagodzilla in Godzilla vs. Kong (and thus implementing some DNA of Mecha-Ghidorah into the MonsterVerse.) While other Godzilla opponents like Gigan, Biollante, Megalon, and SpaceGodzilla all certainly make phenomenal candidates to bring into the MonsterVerse, none quite fit the bill as a final boss for Godzilla to face in the franchise’s epic final battle for the fate of the world. Meanwhile, a kaiju of apocalyptic might like Destoroyah, which brings everything that a final kaiju boss needs to be a powerful and memorable franchise finale villain.

Pitting Godzilla against Destoroyah in the MonsterVerse’s eventual finale could also bring with it an additional touch of heroism to Godzilla’s character arc. With such an unthinkable outcome as Godzilla dying in battle forming the basis for Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, the MonsterVerse would surely wish to integrate Godzilla’s theoretical death in the most strategic and epic manner possible. What better way to do that than for Godzilla to go out in a blaze of glory, sacrificing himself for humanity to defeat Destoroyah and going from a monster to a true hero in mankind’s collective eyes? Of course, there’s no indication that the finale of the MonsterVerse is on the way in the immediate future, but the idea of how the MonsterVerse could end and what kaiju other than Godzilla could be involved is a fascinating scenario to consider. Destoroyah could be the answer to that question, embodying the perfect final foe for Godzilla to stand his ground against to conclude the MonsterVerse in the most grandiose manner possible.

