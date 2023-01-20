Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury is making history. Now, they have made a massive move in the whole of Power Rangers. A female Red Power Ranger will lead the team full-time for the first time.

First Full-Time Female Red Ranger

Hunter Deno, who plays Amelia Jones as the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, has just announced that she will be the first-ever full-time female Red Ranger, leading her team against all the odds. This is a massive deal because although there have been Female Red Rangers who were only around for a short time, in the long term, there have only ever been female Rangers in the Pink and Yellow roles.

In an Instagram post, Deno shared a concept image and a video of her and the team in their new suits, debuting their new colours and revealing that she is now the Red Ranger and the squad leader. “Hey, guys… I’m gonna finally let you in on a secret I’ve had to keep for a very long time now… I am… the… Cosmic Fury… RED RANGER!!!! Someone pinch me. I am officially the first full series Female Red Ranger leading a team of Rangers. Dino Fury has made history in the Power Rangers franchise in many ways so it’s safe to say Cosmic Fury has to keep it going. My 5-year-old self would tell you she couldn’t be red because girl rangers were pink or yellow. I wish I could go back and tell her women can wear red and be leaders too. Thank you, Ranger Nation and the team behind it,” naming a bunch of the collaborators who made this happen, “for breaking down stereotypes and creating a safe space for all. I’m honoured to be your first full-series Female RED Ranger. I am so happy to be here!”

Power Rangers

Everyone knows who the Power Rangers are. They are often a team made up of teenagers who are given colour-coded suits and superhuman abilities. They also often get the chance to pilot some amazing machined Zords, colossal robots which give them even more power. They often have to face off against various intergalactic supervillains and work together, combining their Zords to create Megazords, making them even more potent. The premise of Power Rangers never really changes. Still, the roster of actors who are filling the roles, and even the characters who are standing in as the team of Rangers, is ever-changing.

30th Anniversary

Now that the franchise is creeping up on its 30th anniversary, they are keeping the cast in place for Cosmic Fury. However, they are changing up the colours of the Rangers. Amelia inherits the Red Ranger’s responsibilities, the cosmic group’s leader. On Netflix, they will also have a 30th-anniversary reunion, so keep your eyes out for that one.

There has never before been a full-time female Red Ranger leading the team, and now, not only have women broken the mould of only standing in the roles of Pink and Yellow, the first full-time female Red Ranger has been cast, making a massive step in the history of Power Rangers.

