Everyone says Quentin Tarantino remains a master of writing dialogue; however, no one captures a couple of goofballs spitballing quite like Kevin Smith does. The filmmaker understands the often-daft and toilet-humoresque nature of conversations between friends, and this comes across in every moment of The 4:30 Movie. This ’80s-inspired comedy is more than just one giant chuckle fest, though, as there’s a sentimentality to this film that hasn’t been found in Smith’s previous efforts. It’s honest, personal, and a giant love letter to the power of cinema to bring everyone together.

Set in 1986, The 4:30 Movie follows teenager Brian David (Austin Zajur) who invites his crush, Melody Barnegat (Siena Agudong), to an R-rated movie. Melody can only make it to the 4:30 show, so Brian, Burny (Nicholas Cirillo), and Belly (Reed Northrup) plan on hanging out at the cinema complex all day and sneaking into different shows until then. Their greatest obstacle is Manager Mike (Ken Jeong), whose ego knows no bounds and loves his patrons as much as rational human beings adore the comments section of internet forums. Shenanigans ensue as Brian does everything in his power to not be kicked out of the cinema complex or ruin what could become the greatest day of his life.

The ’80s Comedy Remembers The Era Well

The decade of mullets, questionable fashion choices, and incredible music comes alive in The 4:30 Movie. Not only do the characters look like they have been pulled straight out of a John Hughes film, but there’s also a noticeable ’80s influence in how they relate to the world and times in their conversations. The pop-culture references, such as the ongoing chit-chat about Poltergeist II, prove to be extra-important here since the film takes place in largely one location, so the interactions between the characters need to reinforce the believability of the story.

In addition, Kevin Smith creates trailers for fictional movies that scream the ’80s in every single manner. From a terrible sci-fi fantasy that looks produced by Cannon Films on a shoestring budget to a nun who moonlights as a lethal sex worker, these wouldn’t exactly look out of place at a Blockbuster Video store. They might seem like gags or small things in the overall context of the story, but they go a long way in establishing the atmosphere and nostalgic value of the era. Credit needs to go to cinematographer Yaron Levy for channeling the different styles and aesthetics of the period for these segments because each one looks terrific.

Kevin Smith’s Characters Are Over The Top, But They Are Memorable

Kevin Smith nails the general campiness and over-the-top disposition of ’80s comedies. Everyone needs to be extra in these types of stories and ham it up like a double-bacon sandwich. Manager Mike is seen as a great big evil, when in reality, he’s just an unpleasant dude trying to run his cinema complex – not exactly Cobra Commander or Skeletor in his actions; he’s just kinda of an a-hole. Similarly, Burny runs his mouth like an overconfident teenage boy, coming across as judgmental and a know-it-all, but when it counts the most, he shows up.

In terms of performances, the three leads – Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, and Reed Northrup – dominate the screen time. Each one of them possesses a different personality trait (the level-headed friend, the jockish cool guy, and the goofy friend with a heart) and specific impact to the story, but it’s the sum of their performances that make them a trio to remember. Cirillo merits special mention here, as the actor oozes a natural charisma and charm that’s hard to fake. Don’t be surprised if this young star’s face features in major blockbusters in the next few years. Unsurprisingly, Ken Jeong brings the zaniness and comedic edge to Manager Mike, establishing himself as a hilarious force whenever he’s on screen.

Smith calls upon friends and former actors from his previous films to appear here; however, Justin Long’s cameo as Stank might be the best of them all. Stank feels like the ultimate throwback character and Long hits every single note to bring this peculiar individual who wants to (badly) discuss Rocky IV to life.

The 4:30 Movie Writes The Biggest Love Letter To Movie Theaters Yet

At its heart, The 4:30 Movie is a coming-of-age story, celebrating the melting point of teenage years and movies. It’s a reminder of how friends and films often play crucial roles in shaping our greatest memories. At the same time, it’s a subliminal plea to not let movie theaters die, since they have the power to bring so much joy. They aren’t simply places that show movies; they create defining and life-changing experiences and bring together people to feel the magic. Tom Cruise might have saved movie theaters with Top Gun: Maverick, but it’s maybe Kevin Smith who demonstrates why they matter so much.

The 4:30 Movie A group of teens in the 1980s spend the day theater-hopping. Studio: Destro Films, SMODCO, Saban Films Running Time: 88 minutes Release Date: September 13, 2024 Cast: Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Northrup, Siena Agudong, Ken Jeong Director: Kevin Smith Writers: Kevin Smith Genre: Teen Comedy Box Office: N/A