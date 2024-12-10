Sonic and friends head back to the big screen this festive season for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film. The trio of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles must join forces again to defeat a new enemy, Shadow. Are you ready for the latest adventure with your favourite blue hedgehog? Fortress readers and fans of the franchise can stand a chance to win a cool hamper to celebrate the return to theatres.

Synopsis

“Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

Director Jeff Fowler returns at the helm of the film for the third time in the Sonic movie franchise. All your favourite all-star cast also make a return, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally and Lee Majdoub. Newcomers this time around include Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, along with Keanu Reeves as Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Hamper

The hamper includes awesome branded accessories worth R600. The list includes:

Drawable Sonic Nightlight

Sonic Santa Hat

How To Win a Sonic 3 Hamper

To stand a chance to win the hamper, tell us who is your favourite character from the Sonic franchise. Drop your answers in the comments below on this page.

The competition will close on Sunday, 29 December 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email (in the new year) to confirm the delivery details. The film hits theatres on 26 December 2024. Follow the link to book your adventure.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.