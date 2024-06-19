Atlus has just released the latest iteration of their gorgeous role-playing video game franchise, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. After the spin-off was announced, fans were worried that the new game wouldn’t be different enough from the original to justify the new arc. Thankfully, they were proved wrong.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Offers A Different Story

While there is plenty that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance shares with its predecessor, there is also plenty that it doesn’t. Odds are that if you are here to read about the new version, you have already played the 2021 original, so I won’t bore you with too much of a recap (or any dreaded spoilers), but it’s worth mentioning that some core details have stayed the same.

You still play the story’s protagonist, who fuses with an otherworldly being in a moment of dire need to become an even more powerful and intelligent force to be reconned with. What follows is a period of trying to understand what has happened to your hometown of Tokyo while also facing otherworldly forces in the aftermath of a centuries-old war between angels and demons.

While the original game followed the “Canon of Creation”, we now follow the “Canon of Vengeance”, giving the game a slightly darker twist that isn’t so dark that it detracts from the overall experience.

Don’t Let The Start Fool You

Although Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance starts in a similar way to the original, less than half of the events are actually shared between the two arcs, giving you the true feeling that the entire game has changed because of the choices that you have made.

With a butterfly effect that has literally shifted the fabric of reality, there are enough differences to keep players on their toes, a totally new allied character to get to know, and a new faction of enemies to occupy your time as well.

Many games fail in the department of making a “new arc” or remastering their game in a way that feels different enough to the original to justify the time, money, and energy that it takes to play a game like this, but Atlus has once again hit the nail on the head with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Play Hard, Or Play Smart… Or Both

One thing that many players loved about the original Shin Megami Tensei V was that you had options. From building out your character’s skills and stats to be exactly what you want, mixing and matching monsters for new combos wherever possible, and ramping up your attacks, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has an incredibly satisfying combat system.

While hitting hard and fast is definitely one way to play the game, it also rewards intelligence. Discovering enemies’ weaknesses, using buffs and debuffs to make powerful attacks even better, or better yet, managing to smooth-talk your way out of a fight altogether, the game is rigid enough that you don’t lose sight of your goals but also fluid enough that it gives players the freedom to play to their own strengths and enjoy the game.

Hidden Treasure And Side Quests Galore

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, with its moment throughout the map, its many hidden spaces, and its mechanism that will have you jumping to new pockets to discover, has enough hidden treasures to keep any player entertained throughout the 60+ hours that it would take to complete the game.

If the differences in the overall plot of the game aren’t enough for you after playing the original, the plentiful side quests will definitely do the job. With everything from finding items throughout the world, enacting trades, to fighting monsters (which, let’s be honest, you were going to do that anyway), there are small rewards to be found almost everywhere, offering some well-timed reprise from the virtually constant fighting that you will find in every corner of the map.

Some of the hidden treasures also come in the form of the conversations that take place between characters. From hilarious quips to breathtaking but oddly humorous cinematics, there is a little gem to be found in almost every interaction. With quality-of-life additions that help you get to know all the new demons that have been added to the game, there will also be enough time to really dive into their brief stories and differing personalities.

Should You Play Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

If you are going into Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance with a fresh perspective, meaning that you possibly haven’t played the original game or it has been a while since you’ve visited the title, the new Vengeance story arc is a ball to play.

That being said, if the original story is still fresh in your memory, there is also some fun to be found in playing a little game of “spot the difference” with yourself, noting the different characters, plot threads, and experiences that you can find in this new version of the game.

At the end of the day, a different arc like this has to be pulled off well to keep its players entertained, and Atlus managed to do exactly that, using their tried-and-true strategy-based role-playing formula to create yet another fun and challenging experience for their players.

If you haven’t yet played the original game, this new release is even better for you, as you can basically choose which canon you want to experience right at the beginning of the game. But be warned: If you want to play both, you are looking at an easy 140 hours of your life spent in the dusty realm of post-apocalyptic Tokyo with a hint of netherworld.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Become a mighty demigod and battle through a decimated Tokyo in a war between angels and demons. Make new allies along your journey, engage in intense, turn-based combat, recruit hundreds of demons and forge your own path to dictate the fate of all existence. Release Date: 13 Jun, 2024 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S Developer: ATLUS Genre: JRPG, RPG, Adventure

