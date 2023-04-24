Grand Theft Auto 6 has become one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. Fan excitement for the upcoming game keeps growing as leaks and rumours circulate the internet and hint at concepts that might appear. However, despite many leaks, a few things remain a mystery, such as its release date. There is one rumoured mechanic that fans are most excited about; a time travel mechanic, and while it remains unconfirmed, it’d be interesting to see how Rockstar Games incorporates it into GTA 6.

Rumoured Time Travel Mechanic

With all the leaks and concept art circling, fans have seen hints of different time periods, inspiring the idea that GTA 6 might feature a detailed time travel mechanic, meaning players should be able to switch between characters and years.

Fans were ecstatic about this concept as it could mean that the game might bring in characters we’ve played before and let us explore the world as them for a little while.

Story-wise, it’d be interesting to see this concept in action as you’d learn about the past and how it ties into the new game as you play through the world. There is a good chance that the decisions you make in the past will have a significant impact on the future and allow you to change the story in drastic and intriguing ways.

A fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise used Unreal Engine 5 to tease how the mechanic might play out if used in the game.

What Could a Time Travel Mechanic Look Like?

The creators behind the YouTube channel TeaserPlay posted a concept video of what the time travel mechanic could look like. The video starts from the first-person perspective of one of the game’s rumoured three characters as they walk through the world. Then, the camera switches to a third-person perspective shot, and we stare at the back of the character for a bit before we see a three-way switch character screen.

One of the other characters is selected, and the character pans up to show us a map of the GTA world, bouncing as it loads in the next character. Then, it pans down again, and we are still in the third person as the camera looks around.

A second switch screen then pops up, this time between years (1980 and 2022). 1980 is selected, and a screen shows the transition from 2022 to 1986, where we are shown a panning shot of the world as a third character strolls on screen. We then follow this character in a third-person perspective as he continues walking through the world and showing off what it looks like.

The environments and character models are highly details, and the fantastic lightning gives us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming game’s graphics.

The time travel mechanic would bring an interesting element of play into the GTA world.

Do you think the rumoured time travel mechanic will be used in GTA 6?