Rotten Tomatoes just dropped its freshly updated list of The 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time, and horror fans aren’t applauding. In fact, Reddit has gone full Exorcist-head-spin mode over it. Once fans saw the list, the only harmony they heard was the sound of collective groaning. One Reddit user summed up the frustration perfectly: “I know that lists are usually bad, but holy crap, this is reaaaaally bad.” Another pointed out that His House and Under the Shadow “are okay movies but completely forgettable and not scary in the slightest.”

Rotten Tomatoes says the list isn’t just about scares. It’s “sorted” using a recommendation formula that blends Tomatometer scores with audience Popcornmeter ratings, review volume, and release date. Only Certified Fresh movies with positive audience scores made the cut. For newer films, anything after 2016, they needed at least 100 critic reviews. So, yes, there’s math involved. And as any horror fan knows, nothing kills fear faster than an algorithm.

To be fair, Rotten Tomatoes isn’t wrong about horror’s recent hot streak. The genre has raked in $1.2 billion domestically this year, smashing 2017’s record. Hollywood is officially back to cranking out nightmares like a sausage factory with no off switch. So it makes sense the site would want to celebrate the genre’s longevity and range. But does His House really belong above The Shining or Halloween? That’s where fans draw the line between spooky and just plain silly. Here’s the list of the first 10; judge for yourself.

1. His House (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes crowned His House as the best horror movie ever made, and Reddit can’t stop arguing about it. Critics call it “a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience,” while fans say it’s not even top 20. One user wrote, “It’s great, but no cultural impact.”

2. Under the Shadow (2016)

Under the Shadow (2016) might not top every horror list, but it’s still haunting Reddit’s nightmares. Critics praised its “timely themes and social subtext,” while one fan admitted, “It scared the hell out of me.” Another wrote, “It was the first movie in a very, VERY long time that sent chills down my spine.”

3. The Wailing (2016)

Na Hong-jin’s The Wailing (2016) split Reddit in two. Some called it “fantastic” and “top 1,” while others couldn’t believe it ranked third on Rotten Tomatoes’ list. “It isn’t even the best horror movie to come out of South Korea,” one fan argued. Love it or not, everyone’s still talking about it.

4. Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017) still stirs debate years later. Critics call it “funny, scary, and thought-provoking,” while Reddit isn’t buying the hype. “Get Out is really good but I don’t know about top 5,” one wrote. Another added, “Unpopular opinion but Get Out ain’t cracking top 30.”

5. The Babadook (2014)

Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook (2014) terrified audiences with raw emotion instead of jump scares. Critics called it “a heartfelt, genuinely moving story,” while Reddit’s split on its ranking. “It’s in my personal top five,” one wrote. Another complained, “I really hate this era we live in.” Horror fans, never satisfied.

6. Let the Right One In (2008)

Tomas Alfredson’s Let the Right One In (2008) revived the vampire genre and made it smart again. One fan called it “the best modern vampire movie ever made.” Another added, “The child actors are some of the best I’ve ever seen.” Subtle, chilling, and perfectly paced, it still bites.

7. Host (2020)

Rob Savage’s Host (2020) proved you can summon demons over Zoom if you’re really bored in lockdown. One fan said, “Bloody good fun and actually got me a few times,” praising its one-hour runtime and tight pacing. No filler, no nonsense, just screens, screams, and surprisingly solid scares.

8. The Loved Ones (2009)

Sean Byrne’s The Loved Ones (2009) still earns cult love years later. One Reddit user said, “The first movie I remember watching because I found it so high on the RT list was The Loved Ones, probably like 12 or so years ago.” Proof that Rotten Tomatoes can occasionally pick a gem.

9. Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

James Whale’s Bride of Frankenstein (1935) nearly didn’t happen. He only agreed to direct after Universal let him make it his way—camp, innuendo, and all. Whale called it “a black comedy fantasy,” not horror. With Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester, and censorship cuts galore, it’s still a masterpiece of monster mischief.

10. Vampyr (1932)

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s Vampyr (1932) is less nightmare fuel and more film school homework. Critics praised its “disorienting visual effects,” but one Redditor summed it up best: “No modern audience would find any of it remotely scary.” Still, its eerie atmosphere helped shape the language of horror forever.

