For most users, buying a mouse is a simple means to an end. It’s a critical aspect of the home PC and an optional extra for laptops. In recent years, there has been a growing number of options for gamers and for the business use case, but not as many for the average user. MechKeys aims to solve this problem by providing users with endless possibilities for their computer peripherals. Additionally, almost every mouse and keyboard option has further customisations to allow users to set up unique configurations. I recently received the Lofree OE909 Wireless Mouse for review to explore options.

Lofree OE909 Wireless Mouse Build and Design

From a design perspective, it’s unique. It harkens back to the 80s and 90s ball mouse. Its primary colour option is Tofu, which also ties into the nostalgic cream computer peripherals from the period. Unlike modern mouse designs, it also has relatively large gaps between components. This provides an almost incomplete design appearance, something akin to it being a beta test option. However, this isn’t a design flaw but rather a choice. And I love the look even more as a result.

The MechKeys Lofree OE909 Wireless Mouse has several options to purchase besides the standard mouse. This includes combos that include customised keycaps and the shell (palm rest). There are five keycap options to choose from at present. This includes Dear Kitty (a play on Hello Kitty), Wonderland, Banana, Pharoah and Rush Street.

I received the Tofu coloured mouse with the Banana keycaps as part of the customisation. What’s great about the keycap pack is that it includes a nifty keycap removal tool so users can easily swap the replaceable PBT keys. Each unique pack contains four keycaps, two for the left button and two for the right, which are usually paired. Within a minute, I lifted the standard keycaps and replaced them with customised ones.

In total, the Lofree OE909 has seven buttons. This includes the left and right pointer buttons, the scroll wheel, a clicker, a DPI button, back and forward thumb buttons on the sides, and a mode button and power toggle underneath.

Most of these buttons are relatively standard without too much explanation. However, the DPI button is a nice touch on the mouse. It allows you to change the DPI on the fly, and a little OLED screen indicates the current DPI. Further, it also displays the battery level in the form of a four-point bar and the mode type currently used for connectivity (more on that later).

Although it isn’t a key factor on the mouse, the unit has dimensions measuring 108×68.5×42.5mm. Additionally, it also weighs 105.5g. It isn’t the lightest mouse around, but with its design and built-in battery, there aren’t any issues here.

Lastly, switching to the undertray, there are four padded feet. These are manufactured from a smooth rubberised material for smooth motion on your mousepad. A cut-out also stores the USB dongle, so you don’t have to open any covers to gain access.

Overall, the design and build for the Lofree OE909 is impressive. It offers a unique design and customisation options while also being quite robust.

Setup and Features

Another significant aspect of the design decisions of the Lofree OE909 is its connectivity options. The device has three connectivity options: the 2.4Ghz USB Wi-Fi dongle, Bluetooth, and USB cable. Interestingly, two Bluetooth connection options allow users to switch between two devices on the fly. Furthermore, users can switch between four connected devices without reconnecting each time by using the mode toggle underneath.

Connecting each is a breeze as well. Using the Wi-Fi dongle, you’ll simply plug the USB into the laptop or PC and select the corresponding mode on the mouse. In this case, that’s the “2.4” option on the LED display. You’ll need to pair Bluetooth with the device in question. So, when switching to either of the Bluetooth modes, you’ll need to pair with the device, wait a few seconds to sync, and you’re all set.

While many modern users tend to use their desks without a mousepad to get the job done, gamers primarily use mousepads. As such, I had no issues using the mouse, even on its highest DPI settings, with smooth movements. However, there is one great feature on the Lofree OE909 that shouldn’t be undersold, and that is its ability to work on glass. Most optical mouses utilise LED lighting for tracking movement, which often doesn’t work on glass.

Performance and Battery Life

While the build and features nicely set up the Lofree OE909, the performance delivers a mixed bag.

The mouse can easily switch between five pre-selected DPI settings, starting with the good. This ranges from 800 up to 4,000 DPI, making it quite sensitive. The good part is that you don’t need any third-party apps for it to work and switch between. However, the 800 DPI between each preset is relatively high, missing some of the more fine-tuned options in between, which may be the preferred setting for many.

I already mentioned its sensor previously. However, to be more precise, it utilises the PAW3805 optical sensor. While many lower-priced devices use a red optical light, the OE909 uses a blue light sensor. This allows it to be used on glass and almost any other surface to continue working. The only downside is that the FPS is slightly slower on glass and similar materials.

Powering the mouse is a 650mAh built-in, rechargeable battery. It uses a Type-C port to recharge, and depending on your input source, it can take as little as 30 minutes to charge fully. Furthermore, the battery has an estimated run time of 75 hours. I could easily eke out a week during the testing while under heavy operation. Much of this was due to the continuous tests, but it could quickly push closer to two weeks under average load.

Lastly, there’s the overall in-use performance. This is where I found most of the challenges. For starters, the two primary buttons are very clicky. It’s not as precise and crisp as many other leading brands. It’s also a bit on the smaller side, making it a bit cumbersome when attempting to play games. In regular use, however, it works perfectly fine, even with the added weight.

Should You Purchase the Lofree OE909 Wireless Mouse?

The Lofree OE909 Wireless Mouse is a unique mouse with great customisation options to play around with. It’s a throwback to the original mouse some 30+ years ago, adding a touch of nostalgia to the appeal. The device is a good option for everyday use, but falls short of going beyond when gaming and the like.

The unit is available online from MechKeys, which provides a number of customisable peripheral options. There are plenty of devices to choose and customise for your personal setup. The Lofree OE909 carries a retail price of $69.99, with the option to add the keycaps at $79.99 and the shell combo for $80.99