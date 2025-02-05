Right now, AI isn’t universally popular – and rightfully so, because the laws surrounding it are atrocious (or nonexistent) and the grifters keep peddling their special brand of B.S. on LinkedIn about it. Filmmaker Robert Rippberger also has something important to say about the hot topic in the techno-thriller Renner. Putting his spin on the script by Luke and Martin Medina, Rippberger questions how much we’re letting technology into our lives, whereby it’s ruling us rather than the other way around. The answer, though, might make a few people cancel their ChatGPT subscriptions.

Frankie Muniz stars as Renner, a brilliant computer scientist who creates the ultimate invention: An AI life coach named Salenus (voiced by Marcia Gay Harden). This device helps him to keep order in his life and to overcome his social anxiety. Using Salenus’ advice, Renner takes a big step in forming a relationship with his neighbor Jamie (Violett Beane). The problem with love, though, is it’s never clearly defined by an algorithm or set of rules. It’s chaotic and unpredictable, which goes against everything that Salenus encourages Renner to do in his life. And while we’re at it, throw in the additional themes of Stockholm syndrome and oedipal undertones for added measure.

It’s a thriller that morphs into different textures as the film progresses

Image Credit: Seismic Releasing

Robert Rippberger plays with visual textures in Renner. The first act introduces Renner’s world, showcasing an environment that’s symmetrical and clinical. Resultantly, it all comes across as hollow and cold, as Renner cries out for warmth and excitement in his highly sanitized life. The second part demonstrates how Jamie brings disorder – which Renner embraces while also trying to keep up with his orderly routine. By the final act, though, everything is flipped upside down and a total mess – for several reasons that won’t be spoiled here.

The variations in textures also happen in the story. When the viewer meets Renner, he seems about as robotic as what one would presume Salenus to be. There’s an argument to be made that he’s a slave to his creation rather than the other way around, as he relies too much on Salenus. (Like those absolute morons on LinkedIn who brag about asking ChatGPT to tell them how they should reply to emails.) However, as he drifts away from Salenus to Jamie, that’s where the consternation starts. In order for Renner to live a happy life, he needs to break free from the binary way of viewing his world. Excitement and change lie in the chaos, but this goes against the order he’s been taught to operate in. For Renner, it’s a deep issue rooted in his childhood that he needs to address.

RELATED: Like Father, Like Son Movie Review – The Worst Film of 2025 So Far

Frankie Muniz and Violett Beane make people believe in the power of love (sorta)

Image Credit: Seismic Releasing

The majority of Renner features two actors on screen: Frankie Muniz and Violett Beane. The word chemistry gets thrown around a lot to describe performances, but it’s electric here. It’s like watching two randomized chemical elements come together to form something new and authentic, as the audience follows the journey of Muniz’s Renner and Beane’s Jamie from infatuation to love. It’s awkward. It’s sweet. It’s unstructured.

That said, Renner’s third act tears it down, breaking hearts and putting the characters through the emotional meat grinder. Much like relationships that once seemed like forever, it asks the question: Was it ever real in the first place? The way it’s done – and the shocking conclusion – is likely to annoy a lot of viewers who worship at the altar of happy endings, but there’s a bigger story here than Renner and Jamie’s relationship. It’s about humanity’s unhealthy obsession with technology and the dark road it’s leading everyone down. That light at the end of the tunnel isn’t hope right now; it’s those killing machines from Terminator laying an assault on us.

RELATED: Inheritance Movie Review – Phoebe Dynevor and Rhys Ifans Bring the Authenticity in a Refreshing Espionage Thriller

Is Renner worth watching?

Forgive Renner‘s theatrical poster that makes it look like a 2000s spinoff of Agent Cody Banks – it really sucks and does a poor job of selling the movie. The film itself is a taut, powerful thriller that gives the audience a lot of food for thought. In addition, it reaffirms what everyone should have known before: Frankie Muniz is so much more than just the actor from Malcolm in the Middle.

Renner A computer genius creates an AI life coach to help him find love, but realizes too late he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into the code. Studio: Slated, LMT Global, SIE Films, Seismic Releasing Running Time: 1h 30m Release Date: February 5, 2025 Cast: Frankie Muniz, Violett Beane, Taylor Gray, Marcia Gay Harden Director: Robert Rippberger Writers: Luke Medina, Martin Medina Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller Box Office: N/A