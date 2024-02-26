Summary:

Firstly, let me be honest. Like 99% of gamers out there, I was convinced that the PlayStation Portal (Project Q, as it was once named) was just a clever money grab. I mean, why would players need a device that connects to their PS5 via WI-FI while they are out and about? We wanted a PS Vita 2 and not a glamourised tablet connected to a PlayStation 5 controller, right? Well, I’ll be the first to admit I was dead wrong. The PlayStation Portal is a lot more than a clever gimmick. It’s an innovative new way to play your favourite games while on the move. Let me explain.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has avoided releasing hand-held gaming devices for over a decade now – which is such a shame since a lot of gamers have fond memories of the PSP, PSP Go and the PS Vita. Of course, as the popularity of the Nintendo Switch kept growing, Sony had to enter the hand-held market again. Despite claims that they’re not competing with Nintendo, for gamers, it’s impossible not to see the PlayStation Portal as a Switch competitor and judge it against Nintendo’s popular hand-held console. That said, they’re completely different.

The PlayStation Portal Is Not A Nintendo Switch

Exactly how does it work? The PlayStation Portable pairs with your home Wi-Fi and your PlayStation 5. Once connected, you can use the device anywhere in your home: the room, kitchen, toilet, you name it. Well, you’re good as long as it’s connected to your PS5 and you have a minimum of a 5Mbps connection (or 15Mbps or higher for best results). The basic premise of the PlayStation Portal (think PlayStation Portable) is that it lets you access the games on your PS5 without needing a television set. The TV is often unavailable, whether because your wife, family or children are using it. Sometimes, you also want to enjoy a more relaxed form of gaming that feels more intimate.

With the PlayStation Portal basically being a dual controller with a magnificent 8-inch LSD screen, this remote player can deliver stunning gameplay at up to 60fps with high image clarity on its 1080p resolution screen. My 6-year-old was convinced I took a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, cut it in half, and stuck it to a Samsung tablet or iPad. And it’s easy to see why. That looks like the exact idea behind the device.

With all of that said, the good news is that the controller sits so snugly and comfortably in your hand that it feels like a dream. The screen is huge, making it feel like a superior device in comparison to the PS Vita. Thankfully, the size of the PlayStation Portal is not an issue. So you can enjoy it just about anywhere. Lazying on the couch can be even more entertaining with this console in the palms of your hands. Perhaps you’re having breakfast and want to get in some quick gaming before school or work. There’s no need to switch on the television. Have your cereal and play your favourite PS5 game simultaneously while getting done.

Plus, like the PS5, the PlayStation Portal lets you feel the thrill and immersive power of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers with responsive vibrations that react to your in‑game choices and simulate environmental factors. The controller’s dynamic resistance mimics the tension of interactions with in‑game gear and objects, just like your regular controller would. So again, my son was right here. It’s like they took the best bits of the PS5 controller and glued it to a tablet.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, however, the PlayStation Portal is not a console. It’s merely there to access the power of your PS5 via the internet. And while that might sound like a bummer for gamers, it’s actually not. There’s probably no way for Sony to fit a PS5 into a tiny handheld right now. So, accessing the power of your PlayStation 5 this way makes sense.

But Is It A Handheld console?

Well, yes and no.

It’s a streaming device. The gameplay is smooth, and the clarity is crisp. The controller is also pretty fantastic. It’s easy to hold and comfortable, and you can play for hours without getting cramps and stiffness. But it’s not a console. There are no games loaded into the PlayStation Portal. It’s just a very clever way to connect to the games you have stored on the PS5. So, basically, the PlayStation Portal is a bit of an imitator. It behaves like a PS Vita, but it’s never going to be one.

Nevertheless, it’s a beautiful device. From the minute I saw it, I was awestruck by just how well this product was designed and manufactured. This is made with gamers in mind. Like the PS VR2, it’s meant to enhance your gaming experience as a cool accessory to your current console. And that’s perfect. It does an amazing job of extending your gaming experience.

While we all secretly thought it was a new PS VITA, Sony’s PlayStation Portal is definitely not a letdown by any means. Since we got this product for review, we’ve been using the device every single day. And honestly, as one of the few people who thought this was merely a clever cash grab, I’m eating my own words. I actually love the PlayStation Portal, and I honestly didn’t think I would.

The crazy thing is that the PlayStation Portal Remote Player is already sold out everywhere.