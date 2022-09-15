With the Overcooked! franchise still maintaining its steam from the previous two games, and the remaster, fans have been excitedly waiting for a third instalment to the franchise or even just news regarding its development. Noticing the pattern of releases, noting that the developers take about two years for each release, news outlets have been posting articles about a possible Overcooked! 3 game dropping sometime in 2022, fitting the pattern.

Well, it’s kind of coming to the end of 2022, and there has been no information about an Overcooked! 3. Ghost Town Games has unfortunately not updated their blog since 2017, and has no hints circulating about any kind of sequel or “threequel”, so it is starting to look like a third game may not happen, and unless the studio pulls a trick out of their hat, it’s doubtful that Overcooked! 3 will even happen this year.

Team17 (the game’s publisher) took to Twitter on Mar 7, 2022 to confirm that they aren’t developing a new game just yet. “We don’t have any plans for Overcooked 3. Our team are still focused on Overcooked! All You Can Eat.”

This is both good and bad news for fans. It probably means new content for Overcooked! All You Can Eat sometime this year. But it also means a new instalment of the game probably won’t arrive anytime soon (definitely not this year).

There are also fears that Overcooked! 3 might overcomplicate the title, especially since the game is known for its simplicity. What could a new game offer? More characters, new recipes, and new scenarios? The community have also spoken about wanting to see a level builder where players can create their own scenarios and share them with others (a bit like Super Mario Maker).

Do you think that the franchise will have a third game, or did the remaster mark the end of the cycle?

Overcooked!

Developed by Ghost Town Games, and published by Team 17, Overcooked! is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game that came out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2016 (and was later released on the Nintendo Switch in 2017).

In the game, players can team up with up to three others to work as a team to prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty dishes before the time runs out for each order. A very cute game with a dedicated button for swearing (indicated by characters and not actual swear words), the game can be chaotic at times and requires a lot of cooperation, but to be honest, the frustration of trying to work together and shouting at each other is actually what gets the adrenaline pumping and what makes this game fun.

Not without a little bit of a storyline, in the first game, players must work together to try and prevent the coming apocalypse, learning new skills and recipes to defeat the ‘Ever Peckish’.

Overcooked! 2

Created by the same developer and publisher, Overcooked! 2 came out in 2018, two years after the original was released. With very similar mechanics, and throwing chefs into even more chaotic and stressful situations, players now have the opportunity to play the game with friends online, no longer limiting gamers only to couch co-op.

With a ton of new appearances available, a whole new map and a new threat, the Unbread (undead slices of bread, nice pun hey?), the game was very similar to the first but with a few added extras to make it worth it.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

This edition of the game was not another sequel but rather a remastered version of both of the games, updated for next-gen consoles, and made to include all of the DLC content that is available for both games. Not only does it have all of this included but it also made the game a lot more accessible for players, by adding a variety of accessibility features, colour blindness options, dyslexia-friendly text, assist mode, multiplayer support, and the option to play the game in campaign mode, survival mode, and practice mode.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat was released in 2020, again, two years after the release of the previous instalment to the franchise, but unfortunately, kind of rendered the first two games useless (why would you buy the old ones if you can get them all in one?)

As you can see, Overcooked! 3 will have really big shoes to fill.

Tell us, do you want an Overcooked! 3?