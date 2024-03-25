Summary:

If you loved the Max Payne franchise that started in 2001 and want to see what it would look like if it were next-gen and set in the 24th century instead of the 21st, we have some excellent news for you. Critical Hit Games has announced their 2024 game Nobody Wants to Die with a cinematic announcement trailer, which is absolutely gorgeous.

With inspiration that seems to range from games like Max Payne (2001) and the gorgeous art and details from The Medium (2001) while sharing themes and inspirations like Blade Runner (1982) and one of the seemingly biggest inspirations, Altered Carbon (2018), Nobody Wants to Die is gorgeous and has too many outstanding elements to pass up in 2024.

Inspired By The Greats

Max Payne, a neo-noir third-person shooter from the early 2000s, was a beloved phenomenon that took over the world of Noir detective games, created by Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Studios. Set in one of the noir detectives’ favourite locations, good old New York City, players follow Max Payne, an undercover cop turned fugitive and vigilante, framed for murder after his family was killed and hunted by the cops he used to work with and the mob. It’s easy to see why this game would be an inspiration to many games that came after it.

One of the other and most apparent inspirations of Nobody Wants to Die is the incredible sci-fi action drama Altered Carbon, a futuristic, cyberpunk series set in a future where consciousness, or a person’s soul, has been digitalised to the point where people can be stored digitally and then placed into a new body called “sleeves” because of the ease with which a new body can be slipped on and off. In a moment, you’ll see why this series has a massive connection with Nobody Wants to Die.

Nobody Wants to Die

This new game, developed by Poland-based Critical Hit Games and published by PLAION, is set to be a noir detective adventure set in the dystopian world of New York City in the year 2329. The secret to everlasting life has been unlocked for the few in the city who have enough wealth to pay for it.

Following a string of murders targeting those who can afford the price of eternity, Mortality Detective James Karra is sent to investigate these crimes. It quickly realises that despite the world having unlocked the secrets of death, he is on the trail of a serial killer.

Human life isn’t the only thing that technology has forever changed in this dark future. Detective Karra uses time manipulation augmentation to reconstruct crime scenes and understand the events leading up to every murder. Solving crimes becomes a lot easier when you can rewind and manipulate time to see exactly what happened, but it still takes a skilled detective to understand why and what motivated the crime and put the pieces together.

Players must uncover the clues left behind to discover the truth behind the murders and the reason behind it all. They must also discover why the elite, the most powerful in New York, are the targets of these murders. Players won’t have to go it alone, as Detective Karra is aided by the beautiful young police liaison, Sara Kai.

From the preview in the cinematic announcement trailer shared on YouTube on March 14th, 2024, the game is a gorgeous adventure in noir storytelling. Critical Hit Games uses Unreal Engine 5’s photorealistic graphics to tell a unique narrative experience that will leave players wanting more of the world and wanting to uncover the mystery for themselves.

Where You Can Find The Game

Coming to all devices capable of handling the magnificence of next-gen games created on Unreal Engine 5, Nobody Wants to Die is coming to PC (through Steam), Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. While there is yet to be a set release date for the game, other than that, we know the game will be arriving sometime this year.

If you don’t want to miss the game’s release, remember to add it to your wishlist on your desired platform. You will then receive updates about when you can play this gorgeous game yourself.

Are you adding Nobody Wants to Die to your wishlist? I know I am.

