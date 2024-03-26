Summary:

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Studios are remaking both Max Payne and Max Payne 2 as a single title.

Max Payne series took over the third-person shooter world with its popular noir detective theme.

The series included three games, with the third developed by Rockstar Studios after acquiring the rights.

If you missed the Max Payne craze of the early 2000s, don’t worry; Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Studios have you covered. This might be old news at this point, but Remedy Entertainment entered into an agreement with Rockstar Games back in April 2022, announcing that they would be remaking both Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne as a single title. We are here to talk about how gorgeous this next-gen Max Payne remake is going to look.

Max Payne

Max Payne took over the third-person shooter world there for a while, taking the popular noir detective theme on a new journey into the neo-noir landscape. Named after the protagonist, the video game series followed a New York City police detective on his journey on the run after his family was killed and he was framed for the murder of his partner.

Once returning to the service, Max Payne is sucked into another conspiracy in the second game, where he meets up with some of his allies from the first game to uncover the secrets of a secret organisation. In the third game, Max Payne leaves the NYPD and joins a private security detail in Brazil, but trouble follows him wherever he goes, and he ends up stumbling into a massive conspiracy.

The video game series included three games, the first two of which were developed and written by Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake and the third of which, after Rockstar Studios acquired the rights to the franchise, was developed and written by Rockstar Studios’ Dan Houser.

The first game was published in 2001 for Windows and for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Mac in 2002. Having come out more than twenty years ago, it is well past time for a remake.

Max Payne Remake

While it’s great that the original trilogy of games was brought to Xbox thanks to Microsoft adding it to their backward compatibility program, fans of the franchise have been patiently waiting for a remake now that technology has progressed so much further than what it was in 2001. Luckily for everyone waiting, Remedy Entertainment released a press announcement in April 2022, sharing that they, with the help of Rockstar Games, would be remaking Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne as a single release title.

The remake will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The benefit of a remake right now is that next-gen graphics can create really gorgeous games, and that, combined with Remedy Entertainment’s Northlight game engine, will make an incredible game. Not to mention the AAA budget that Rockstar Games is capable of providing.

The project has been in the concept development stage since 2022, so while we wait, we wanted to explore the internet and find some examples of what a gorgeous, new, next-gen update of Max Payne could look like.

Thanks, Reddit

One of the best places to look for inspiration and see what a community like Max Payne’s fan base thinks is the wonderful world of Reddit. Following the remake announcement, the r/maxpayne subreddit exploded with ideas of what it could look like, including this post by Rockagent.

The shared images were a gorgeously rendered 3D model of what Max Payne could look like in the remake. From his classic outfit, which has an actual texture and proper shape, to Max Payne, who looks much better than he ever has, it’s already clear how much better he could look in the remake.

Considering how newer technology brought just the character of Max Payne to life, it’s exciting to imagine what the gorgeous neo-noir version of New York City will look like in the remake.

