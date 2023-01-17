A new streaming service on the market is claiming to be a more affordable option for streaming than Netflix. However, the way that it works is exciting and ambiguous. Users upload their own libraries, which are shared amongst all the users on the streaming service. Although this sounds like a neat idea, is it legal? CapeTalk 567AM had a professor on air to help clear up any questions prospective users might have about My Family Cinema.

What Is My Family Cinema?

As mentioned, My Family Cinema is a streaming service with several different payment options, such as for a single user, two users, or a family of four. In addition, the service boasts of being significantly cheaper than many other streaming services on the market.

The My Family Cinema site describes its streaming service as a “personal media player that collects, matches and automatically updates the latest in the cinematography industry”, and it does so by taking the media that users upload to the service. Through the uploads, they tend to have a ton of options from things that you would typically only find on specific streaming services like Netflix or even Disney+.

This is where the legality comes into question because it uses uploads from the user base, and it’s doubtful that these files were obtained without some form of piracy. To clear up any confusion about the situation, CapeTalk 567AM spoke to Professor Justine Limpitlaw to find out if what they are doing is okay in the eyes of copyright law.

Is It Legal?

Pippa Hudson at CapeTalk 567AM had Professor Justine Limpitlaw, an independent communications law consultant, who shed some light on the situation with My Family Cinema. Because viewers can upload their own content, they can upload content from other platforms like DSTv or anywhere else they have downloaded content from. This specific situation is where the line between credibility and legality, according to Professor Limpitlaw, becomes blurred.

According to her, the business model of My Family Cinema is essentially a “sharp business practice”, meaning that it isn’t entirely legal or honest. They promise to be a cheaper version of Netflix. Still, the content you watch on the streaming platform is essentially pirated media copies. They are all personally uploaded copies by the users, and uploading pirated movies and series to a streaming platform is “definitely an infringement of copyright law”. Professor Limpitlaw advised all listeners of CapeTalk 567AM to steer clear of this offence.

Uploading your content to a streaming platform is a punishable offence that could result in jail time. There are fewer repercussions if you have used the platform but have yet to upload content. Law enforcement seems to be more concerned with those who are uploading the content or the perpetrators than with those downloading the content or the customers. Professor Limpitlaw then advised any listeners that if they are ever concerned about the legalities of a service or website that they are using to act with discretion and always read the fine print.

So My Family Cinema isn’t entirely legal, especially if you are one of the users that has uploaded content to the streaming service. So while it may be cheaper than other streaming services, I will stick with Netflix on this one.

