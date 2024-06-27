Are you a fan of the horror genre? Good news for Fortress readers, as we’re giving away tickets to one of the most anticipated horror films of 2024, Longlegs (which currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes ). Starring Nicholas Cage as the titular antagonist (like you’ve never seen him before), it’s sure to have fans buzzing. Continue reading to find out how to win double tickets for the film.

Longlegs Synopsis

“In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”

Labelled as a Silence of the Lambs-type film with a twist of the occult, the film is at the helm of renowned director Osgood “Oz” Perkins. A newly-recruited FBI agent Lee Harker (played by Maika Monroe) is assigned to an unsolved case of a serial killer known as Longlegs (played by Nicolas Cage).

After a series of complex events, Harker discovers the case has ties to the occult and that she may have a personal connection to the killer. Against the clock, she needs to uncover who the killer is to prevent his next killing spree.

The film is shot in the backdrop of 1990s America. Longlegs has been described as high-art meets anxiety, with critics even going as far as to call it “the most terrifying horror movie of 2024.”

The Pre-Screening

Stand a chance to win double tickets to 1 of 2 pre-screenings in Johannesburg and Cape Town on 10 July 2024.

Johannesburg

Date: 10 July 2024

Time: 19:30 for 20:00

Venue: TBC upon winning

Cape Town

Date: 10 July 2024

Time: 19:30 for 20:00

Venue: TBC upon winning

How to Win Double Tickets to the Longlegs Pre-Screening

To stand a chance to win double tickets to watch Longlegs for either screening, simply comment below which of the two screenings you’d like to attend (JHB or CT?).

The competition will close on Monday, 8 July 2024, at noon. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email on 9 July 2024 to confirm the location details. Bookings are now open .

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.

