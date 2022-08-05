It has just been revealed that Kevin Feige’s original plan for Avengers: Endgame was to kill off all six of the original Avengers, not just Black Widow and Ironman.

Avengers: Endgame was a terrific but heart-breaking conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga which saw the death of two of the most loved Avengers since the beginning, Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr, and Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson, who both sacrificed themselves to defeat the mad Titan, Thanos, and bring back the half of existence that he had snuffed out in the previous movie.

Kevin Feige’s Dark Plans

It was just revealed that if Kevin Feige, president at Marvel Studios, had had his way, the epic conclusion, Avengers: Endgame, would have had a much higher death toll. It was revealed in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz when directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed what Feige’s initial plan for the conclusion was.

“Without question. That was the stakes of the movie, right? If you don’t feel like, you know… We knew the audience felt that way and we were acutely aware coming off of Infinity War that we had put them in a position where they felt like nobody was safe. And there were lots of rumours swirling about who was going to die. Kevin Feige did actually pitch at one point, taking all the OG’s off the board (killing all the Avengers in Endgame). We thought it was way too aggressive and that the audience wouldn’t be able to process it and in fact, picking one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie might give you moments throughout the film where the action could stop, and you could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative and then add more emotional catharsis.”

Who Could Be Next?

With the deaths of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanov, as well as the exit of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in his old age, there are only three of the six original Avengers left: Hulk, Hawkeye and Thor. The Multiverse Saga seems to not need our original Avengers (which is probably why Kevin Feige wanted to kill off the Avengers in Endgame already), so any of the three could be next on the chopping block.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor could be nearing the end of the road after completing Thor: Love and Thunder, especially with his new adoptive daughter to possibly take up the mantle.

The Hulk has a secure presence in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however, once the series is complete his future is still up in the air and a character death seems more than possible.

Sam Wilson has only recently taken up the Captain America mantle and accepted the shield in Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so the two will likely remain involved for a while.

Scarlet Witch has played a very prominent role in the MCU recently, in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with The Multiverse Saga being part of the next phase, it’s doubtful that she is going anywhere.

Kevin Feige has just confirmed another Spider-Man trilogy, and that Tom Holland’s character is leading the charge for street-level stories along with Daredevil, leaving their futures pretty much secured.

With the new Phases of the MCU comes the reality that more and more of our loved and original characters will be exiting the MCU to make way for new talent, however, if Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios can continue to adapt more beloved comic characters to the big screen, we have nothing to fear.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is just getting started.

Tell us, do you think Kevin Feige should have killed all the Avengers in Endgame?