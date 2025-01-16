Just when you think id Software’s Doom, originally released in 1993 for MS-DOS, has been ported to every conceivable platform—seriously, it’s run on toasters, fridges, calculators, smartwatches, and even old Nintendo Game Boys—a high schooler has managed to make it playable inside a PDF. Yes, Doom now runs in the same file format you use for work documents. And, let’s be honest, it might just come in handy during those endless meetings.

How Doom Ended Up in a PDF

The mastermind behind this unusual project is a GitHub user and high school student, ading2210, who clearly has a knack for programming, web development, and cybersecurity (at least that’s what his profile says). Inspired by TetrisPDF—a recent version of Tetris that operates within a PDF—ading2210 took the challenge further and ported Doom to the .PDF format.

Using JavaScript to Power PDF Doom

By leveraging JavaScript capabilities baked into PDF specifications, ading2210 created a fully functional version of Doom that works in any Chromium-based web browser. While it lacks sound and text (minor sacrifices), you can still dive into the iconic E1M1 level, complete with shooting, movement, and demon-slaying action. It’s a clever way to combine productivity with nostalgia.

Even Doom co-creator John Romero would likely be impressed by this quirky adaptation. Sure, it doesn’t offer the 4K fidelity of modern consoles, but the graphics are more than recognizable when a demon comes charging at you.

A Nod to TetrisPDF and Developer Ingenuity

As we mentioned before, the idea of running games within PDFs isn’t entirely new. Thomas Rinsma, the creator of TetrisPDF, also attempted to port Doom but admitted that ading2210’s implementation was “neater in many ways.” That’s high praise coming from a fellow innovator in the PDF gaming niche.

Why Doom in a PDF Matters

This odd (although also incredibly impressive) feat highlights the ingenuity and creativity of the gaming community. The fact that Doom, a 30-year-old first-person shooter, continues to inspire developers to push technological boundaries is a testament to its cultural significance. From running on microwave ovens to existing within a PDF, Doom has become more than a game—it’s an art form.

Ready for Some PDF Demon-Slaying?

So, the next time you’re stuck in a mind-numbing meeting or pretending to review quarterly reports, why not fire up some Doom in a PDF? Just be sure to Alt-Tab quickly if the boss walks by—you wouldn’t want to blow your cover as the most “productive” employee in the room. Grab the Doom pdf here .