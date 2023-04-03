With the recent trend of remastered games, many fans are wondering if Grand Theft Auto (GTA 1) should get the same treatment. Here’s our take on the matter.

The word “remaster” is still a touchy subject for some fans. While we’ve had our fair share of stellar reimaginings over the years – Crash Bandicoot and Shadow of the Colossus jump to mind – there have been some, let’s say, “less successful” attempts at bringing a classic video game to a modern audience. Perhaps the most infamous remaster was the ill-fated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, released in November last year. Plagued by myriad technical issues and riddled with questionable design choices, The Trilogy delivered a significant blow to Rockstar Games‘ credibility – which is a real shame.

As much love as games like San Andreas and Vice City get, the Grand Theft Auto series offers much more than just its legendary 3D entries. Now that Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development for years. The last “original” GTA game came out almost a decade ago, so it might be a good time for the series to return to its roots.

A GTA 1 remaster could be fun!

Top-Down Massacre

The first Grand Theft Auto (GTA 1) might have inspired the rest of the series, but it still feels like an entirely different franchise. The humour, witty characters, and loads of criminal violence are all here – only that you see it from a top-down perspective.

Even for its time, GTA‘s visuals looked dated. However, the game’s insane replayability and unique gameplay made it a modest success with fans. The first “expansion” took the game to Rockstar’s native UK – the first time the series has done such a thing.

Criminal Inspirations

Some players might think there needs to be more room in modern gaming for a game like the original GTA. Why would anyone willingly pick a top-down shooter over Grand Theft Auto V‘s gorgeous 4K visuals? The answer is in the gameplay itself.

As expansive and entertaining as the latest entries in the series are, they have become convoluted for new players. However, the “pick-up-and-play” charm of the original GTA is something that games like Hotline Miami and Retro City Rampage have adopted in recent years.

The market for this type of game might be smaller than that of GTA V, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t appeal to at least a dedicated niche of gamers looking for retro-inspired experiences.

The Rockstar Universe

Another reason why the original GTA might be in dire need of a revision has to do with Rockstar’s convoluted shared universe. While there’s a distinction between the 3D and HD eras, a GTA remaster could serve as a bridge to establish all the GTA games in the same shared universe.

By introducing new nods to the ongoing GTA lore, Rockstar has a golden opportunity to establish an inter-generational narrative with the GTA games – something fans have wanted since the first Red Dead Redemption. But, funnily enough, we still don’t know if John Marston existed in the GTA continuity.

Considering that a game like Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars remains one of the best-selling games on mobile app stores, I’d say that mobiles could be the best pick for a Grand Theft Auto (GTA 1) remaster. That would also help establish Rockstar’s domination, with GTA Remaster on mobiles and Grand Theft Auto VI on home consoles – whenever that game finally comes out.

Tell us, do you want a Grand Theft Auto (GTA 1) remaster?