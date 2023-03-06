Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear has seen some significant love and interest since it came out on the 24th of February. Fans have already started talking about the possibility of a sequel thanks to a new story involving cocaine that immerged from New Zealand. To everyone’s delight, Elizabeth Banks has said that she would be open to making a sequel to Cocaine Bear, titled Cocaine Shark. Still, two essential conditions must be met before she considers it. First, it has to have a killer script and be different from anything we have seen.

Cocaine Shark

The Hunger Games actress-turned-director has been asked time and time again what her plans are for the story of the Cocaine animals and whether or not there will be a sequel. Speculation has been drummed up after a report that New Zealand authorities intercepted 3.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean. The news of the discovery had even made its way to Banks’ ears, piquing her interest. When asked whether she would consider making a sequel involving a shark PEOPLE, Banks said, “If there’s a great story, then sure. Jaws with cocaine? I don’t see how that loses.”

Unfortunately, there is always a catch. When people became more curious, Banks went on elaborate that two very deliberate conditions need to be met before she would consider directing a follow-up, and that is that the story has to have a fantastic script and needs to be different from anything that they have seen before/ “I would seriously consider anything with a script as good as the script was for Cocaine Bear.” She also shared that the script brought her to the film in the first place.

The second condition for being different from anything seen before is because, with anything to do with sharks, there will always be room for comparison to Steven Spielberg’s classic animal attack movie, Jaws, which is something that Banks doesn’t want. “I would never want to be compared to Jaws; that’s a classic that I don’t ever want to be compared to. So, if it were differentiated enough, then anything’s possible.”

If writers play their cards right, we could have an incredible story about a shark on a bender to match the bear on a bender we already get to enjoy.

Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear came out on the 24th of February and told the world a unique story based on actual events where a bear ingested a large quantity of cocaine and the aftermath that followed. The movie sees characters brought to life by Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Keri Russel, Margo Martindale, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and the late Ray Liotta (one of his last films before his passing), alongside a crazy-good CGI bear that wreaks havoc on a small on the outskirts of a forest.

As an actor turned director, Elizabeth Banks honed her skills while directing Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Charlie’s Angels (2019). Now, these excellent skills brought Cocaine Bear to life and could get even more Cocaine animals to life in the future.

Elizabeth Banks, director of Cocaine Bear, would be willing to do a movie sequel.

The movie will only happen if it has a great script and differs from Jaws.

Would you like to see Cocaine Shark, a sequel to Cocaine Bear?