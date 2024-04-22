Has there ever been a heist movie where the scheme goes according to plan? Of course not, and Ives’ Cash Out movie, starring John Travolta and Kristin Davis, is no different. However, there’s one big difference between this film and its contemporaries: It’s more a rom-com than a thriller. In fact, this is the department in which it shines in what’s otherwise a paint-by-the-numbers affair.

A Vanilla Heist Story With No Real Surprises

So, what’s the score here? Mason Goddard (Travolta) gives up his life of crime after he’s betrayed by his lover, Amelia Decker (Davis), who is secretly an undercover officer and reveals her true motives. Mason gets away – barely – but he keeps a low profile thereafter. This changes when his brother, Shawn (Lukas Haas), brings him back for one final job – the big one – as they plan to hit a bank. Naturally, the attempted heist goes sideways and the robbers find themselves trapped inside the bank, with the authorities outside, waiting to arrest them – including Decker.

Realistically, Cash Out‘s premise is a recycled version of every heist movie before it. The plot and twists have all been executed by better films in the past and it’s easy to call the outcomes, so don’t expect too many surprises from Dipo Oseni and Doug Richardson’s script that tries to be too Guy Ritchie when it’s more Corky Romano. To be frank, for such masterminds and high-end crooks, Mason and his goons commit some of the dumbest mistakes that make them look like amateur pickpockets on their first day on the job. There’s a point that every viewer will think they deserve to be arrested for fumbling the bag so early on.

John Travolta And Kristin Davis Stand Out In Cash Out

It’s the quirky relationship between Mason and Decker that elevates everything else around them, though. Both John Travolta and Kristin Davis convince as the lead characters and there’s a believability in their special connection, even as they are on the opposite sides of the law. Despite the tension and high stakes around the event, they still find the time to flirt and work out their issues. Travolta hits a sweet spot, channeling the charm of his past characters Danny Zuko (Grease) and Chili Palmer (Get Shorty) to create the likable Mason, as expected from one of the world’s greatest 90s action stars. Sure, he’s a criminal and not necessarily good, but he’s a nice guy, so just turn a blind eye to him robbing people and institutions.

Similarly, Davis convinces as the complex Decker. Fortunately, she doesn’t fall into the trap of playing the trope of a tough FBI agent who hides their emotions and grunts out every word, as she demonstrates a lot more compassion and understanding as a character. Decker is a fully fleshed-out individual who is more than an authority figure; she’s someone who fell in love with the bandit she was meant to arrest.

Is Cash Out A Movie Worth Watching?

Even though Cash Out isn’t a Netflix film, it feels like one at its core. From the way it’s shot to look more like a Dick Wolf production than a glossy movie, to the constant annoying repetition and reminder of the characters’ motivations, it’s not exactly vying to win any major awards or changing the game. That said, there’s worse ways to pass the time and the romantic elements do enough to make it a serviceable slice of entertaining viewing. In a way, this film is a lot like candy floss – it’s sweet, but don’t go too deep into it or it will make you sick.

Cash Out Professional thief Mason attempts his biggest heist with his brother, robbing a bank. When it goes wrong, they're trapped inside surrounded by law enforcement. Tension rises as Mason negotiates with his ex-lover, the lead negotiator. Studio: Convergence Entertainment Group, Highland Film Group, Transparency Media, BondIt Media, Capital Streamline Global Running Time: 1h 32m Release Date: April 26, 2024 Cast: John Travolta, Kristin Davis, Lukas Haas, Quavo Joel Cohen Director: Ives Writers: Dipo Oseni, Doug Richardson Genre: Action Box Office: n/a