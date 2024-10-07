J.C. Lee’s Bad Genius looks like a teen comedy on the surface – and it has its comedic moments – but it’s a powerful analysis of the school system and how money buys power and privilege. For some, the consequences for bad behaviour are minimal and don’t alter the trajectory of their lives. For others, every mistake could be their last one.

The film follows the story of Lynn Kang (Callina Liang), a brilliant young student who receives a scholarship at a prestigious school. Her father, Meng (Benedict Wong), works hard to provide for him and Lynn, but he wouldn’t be able to afford her tuition if something were to happen – which is complicated by what Lynn does next. Wanting to help her friends, Lynn devises a cheating scheme for them to all pass their exams. Undoubtedly, there are consequences if they get caught, and matters are further complicated with the inclusion of another student and fellow smart kid, Bank Adedamola (Jabari Banks), in the mix.

The story showcases the inequalities of society and how some have everything to lose

Unlike other teen films where kids cheat in tests because they can, there’s a clearly defined purpose to Lynn’s actions. There’s an element of wanting to fit in with her new friends, but if she’s caught, she knows it could be the end of her journey at the school. At the same time, the other teens exploit her intellect for their own advancement. The reality remains that they have a luxury of having life made easier for them, but Lynn doesn’t. Even if they get caught cheating, they’ll be fine – there will be an alternate path for them. For Lynn, she doesn’t have that privilege.

The introduction of Bank acts as a reminder of everything that Lynn has to lose. He shows her they’ll always be seen as insiders and how they’re only useful now because the others have something to gain. Lynn and Bank might see each other as adversaries at first, but they soon realize they’re on the same side. The evolution of their relationship as they learn more about each other and what each one has to lose proves to be one of the more fascinating subplots of Bad Genius. Their circumstances are somewhat different, but they’re more similar than they ever could have imagined.

An engrossing experience with an awful ending

Bad Genius grips the audience with genuine heart-in-throat moments where everyone thinks it’s over for Lynn – and Bank, too, in due course. Both Callina Liang and Jabari Banks convince the audience of the high stakes at play and what they stand to lose if the cheating scheme gets exposed. They don’t only convey the anxiety but also the fear of disappointment that sits in the pit of their stomachs. It harks back to the times in high school when it felt like any slight misstep could incite end-of-the-world consequences for students. In the case of Lynn and Bank, though, it might be just that.

Even through all the twists and turns, the film keeps the viewer invested in how this plays out and has an additional surprise waiting around every corner. Unfortunately, the ending falters, falling slap-bang on its face at the last hurdle. The sequence of events is all too convenient and implausible for anyone to take seriously in this instance. Considering the thrilling lead-up to the conclusion, one expected something more powerful and hard hitting rather than a convoluted gotcha.

Is Bad Genius worth watching?

Despite the weak ending, Bad Genius holds more than enough quality to entertain and keep everyone wondering what will happen to Lynn and Bank throughout the runtime. More importantly, it has something to say about the inequality of society and the pressures that parents put on their children for greatness. In a nutshell, it’s 2024’s The Breakfast Club.

Bad Genius A group of seniors of an entrepreneurial high school team up to take down a rigged college admissions system. Studio: Little Ray Media, Picture Perfect Federation, Picturestart, Vertical Running Time: 96 minutes Release Date: October 11, 2024 Cast: Benedict Wong, Callina Liang, Taylor Hickson, Sarah-Jane Redmond, Jabari Banks, Samuel Braun Director: J.C. Lee Writers: J.C. Lee, Julius Onah Genre: Box Office: N/A