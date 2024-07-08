The whole concept of MDK as a cyberpunk shooter game lends itself perfectly to a VR reboot. And even if we never got the MDK 3 fans eagerly waited for, a reboot now would be the best way to introduce this quirky shooter to FPS fans who are looking for a game that was truly ahead of its time.

We All Love Shooters

No matter how much gaming changes, one thing remains the same: we all love shooters. Whether it’s competitive arena shooters like Unreal Tournament or Fortnite‘s more frantic third-person action, shooting stuff in video games will always be a gamer’s favourite pastime. That said, there’s one thing that also describes the modern landscape of shooters: stagnation.

Both first and third-person shooters are in dire need of something new – something that spices things up between shooting, dodging, and the usual FPS shenanigans. That’s the reason why games like The Finals cause such a stir among gamers (even if they never gather a sizable player count.)

Now, let’s go a few years back – a bit over two decades, to be precise. Before Half-Life came and changed the first-person shooter genre for good, developers had to be creative to devise games that fully utilized the then-novel 3D perspective. And that’s where MDK comes in.

Shiny Entertainment’s MDK Mixed Perspectives

Shiny Entertainment envisioned MDK as a new brand of shooter – one that seamlessly mixed fast-paced action with precise sniping. To achieve this, they created a dynamic zooming mode that allowed the 3D engine to zoom in to insane lengths realistically. It was unlike anything gamers had ever seen – and so was the rest of the game.

MDK looked like H.R. Giger’s fever dreams. The world and character designs were top-notch, especially for an early 3D game. To make the most out of their creative designs, MDK uses a mixed first and third-person perspective, allowing players to look at the weird exosuit the main character uses, and also making it easier to play the platforming sections.

While games like Doom had already become the gold standard for shooters, MDK brought something new to the table with its quirky humour. At a time when being edgy was the coolest (or rather, “raddest”) thing in the world, MDK surfaced as the true FPS of the 90s era.

Bring MDK Back

If revivals like 2016’s Doom have taught us anything, it’s that there’s a solid market for creative video game revivals. While MDK is a bit more niche than some of its contemporaries, the timeless appeal of the game’s core formula is something that players of any age will surely appreciate.

The developers at Shiny Entertainment did what they could with MDK‘s storyline at the time with the limited technology. Even though we did get a sequel a few years later (with an HD remake already on Steam ,) the charm of the original MDK remains trapped in the depths of PC abandonware.

As great as the original game can be, one can’t help but notice how much better it could get with a few QoL improvements. FPS games have come a long way since 1997, and things like revised controls and even better visuals could help improve the immersion of this unique shooter.

Beyond that, the game just seems fit for the modern age of gaming.

Tell us, do you want an MDK reboot game?

If you’ve forgotten just how amazing this game is, watch this awesome PC MDK gameplay video below.

MDK As vast alien mining cities suck the power and minerals from every major metropolis on Earth simultaneously, time is of the essence as millions of civilians are expiring by the second. Release Date: March 27, 1997 Platforms: Microsoft Windows & MS-DOS, Mac OS, PlayStation Developer: Shiny Entertainment Genre: Single Player, Third-person shooter