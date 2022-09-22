After almost two years of the PlayStation 5 being on the market, concept designs for the (currently unofficial) PlayStation 6 have started to make an appearance (thanks to AI) and they’re… interesting…

Thanks to Protect Your Bubble, AI was given the chance to predict what future game consoles would look like and while they were pretty accurate to the style gaming companies usually go with, they do look a bit odd. The chosen consoles created by AI through MidJourney were: the PlayStation 6, the Xbox Series 6 and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Concept Design for the PlayStation 6

While it isn’t the strangest of the three, a couple of design elements for the PlayStation 6 concept may leave you questioning the AI a little bit. The console itself has returned to the more classic PlayStation shape rather than the curved Sony went for with the PlayStation 5. It is now a white design with the PlayStation logo centred and a blue blacklight that makes it look like the console is floating.

It’s when we get to the design of the PlayStation 6 controller where things take a turn for the strange, with a more minimalistic almost alien-like design. The basic shape of the PlayStation controller is kept, but it seems the AI has decided it’s time we get rid of the classic, triangle, circle, square and X buttons, which is a bit of a disappointment. The handle has a built-in, dimpled performance grip to keep the controller from slipping out of players’ hands when gaming gets a bit more intense. The touchpad remains untouched as the central portion of the PlayStation 6 controller.

The essence of a PlayStation had been kept to, but I don’t think I can get passed the loss of the buttons.

Concept Design for the Xbox Series 6

This is a fun one and the strangest of the designs. The design of the console is quite compact and sleek, with the logo centred on top of the console. The AI really ran with the box design it seems.

Fortunately for Xbox they get to keep their A, B, X and Y buttons on the controller, but I think there may be a bit of a design flaw in the shape of the handles, as they are quite a bit more bulbous style than usual, making them significantly more difficult to grip. The power button has been moved to the side to make room for the backlit pause, select and share buttons.

It seems that a bit of inspiration was taken from Cyberpunk 2077 and the green accents of other Xbox designs.

Concept Design for the Nintendo Switch 2

Fans have been calling for the Switch to have a larger screen and it seems the AI has decided to answer the call of the people with its tablet-esque screen, while still keeping to the original style of the controller. It would be a bit of an odd choice, design-wise, to have the screen overlap the controller so drastically compared to the original, slimmer design.

We’re still quite a few years away from the PlayStation 6, so it’s hard to predict what kind of tech will be available in the future. Consoles might be built into TVs — something that Microsoft is currently experimenting with — or even our mobile devices. Still, it is fun to imagine what the next era could look like.

Tell us, what did you think of the AI’s PlayStation 6, Xbox Series 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 designs?