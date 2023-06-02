Did you dismiss the MCU film without giving it a chance? Sure, Marvel’s Eternals was met with mixed reviews, but here are five reasons why you may have been wrong about this superhero movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the world’s most significant entertainment franchise for well over a decade. Big and small, every MCU film and side project released has been subject to thorough scrutiny by fans and critics alike, trying to show that even something as monolithic as the MCU can have some flaws.

No matter their quality, every long journey comes across some bumps in the road. The MCU is no exception. Only a handful of films in the MCU have been panned by critics, and such is the case with 2021’s Eternals. A movie that seemed full of promise – but seemingly failed to deliver.

Of all the films in the MCU, only two have received a “Rotten” Rotten Tomatoes Score: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Eternals. Not even Thor: The Dark World scored so unfavourably with critics – which is saying a lot.

This all begs the question: does the movie deserve this kind of bad publicity? And, more importantly, how could this happen? Marvel’s turbulent Phase Four might have had something to do with the movie’s terrible reception, but that still wouldn’t explain why other films in Phase Four got considerably better reviews (like No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.)

On this list, we’ll go over 5 of the most common criticisms Marvel’s Eternals gets from fans – and why they might not always be accurate.

5. Marvel’s Eternals Has A Wildly Different Tone

It’s safe to say that humour has become an integral part of the MCU’s DNA – for better or for worse. From Tony Stark’s snarky one-liners to the always-entertaining banter between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, comedy has served as an essential ingredient in the franchise’s success with international audiences.

Nevertheless, Eternals went in a vastly different direction. The movie ventures into relatively uncharted territory by presenting a more sombre and even introspective narrative. As much as some fans loved this departure from the traditional MCU “quippy humor” style, it was certainly jarring for some Marvel fanatics to see.

Still, as “different” as the film feels as a result of its different approach to humour, director Chloé Zhao manages to tell the version of the story she envisioned for these characters. Eschewing the MCU’s overreliance on humour might actually work in Eternals’ favour here, as it helps to distance the film from other entries in the franchise even more.

4. Taking It Slow

(L-R): Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo: Sophie Mutevelian ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Another common complaint fans have with the film has to do with its pacing. Two and a half hours is a long time, sure – but that’s quickly becoming the norm for most blockbuster films. Eternals isn’t the longest film in the MCU – even if, at times, it can feel like it.

Again, this has to do with how the story of the Eternals themselves unfolds on the screen. These characters have supposedly been on Earth for thousands of years, which translates to more than a millennia’s worth of character development. A slow pace was the only way to make the movie not feel like a disjointed mess.

With that said, it could be argued that Eternals could have benefitted from a different approach to storytelling. Perhaps a complementary Disney+ show could have helped flesh out the characters a bit more – at least enough for audiences to completely understand their plights.

3. Chloé Zhao’s Approach to the Genre

Prior to her Marvel debut, Zhao captivated audiences and critics alike with her extraordinary works like Songs My Brothers Taught Me and Nomadland. Her approach to storytelling, often characterized by a naturalistic and intimate lens, garnered widespread acclaim. This authenticity drew from her ability to capture raw emotions and present them with striking realism, anchoring her narratives in the human experience.

Zhao’s inclination toward introspection and character-driven storytelling stands in contrast to the more bombastic and action-packed Marvel films that fans have grown accustomed to. Some Marvel enthusiasts might have been caught off guard by the quieter moments and introspective nature of Eternals.

The film delves into existential questions, exploring the complexities of immortality and humanity’s relationship with the divine and legends. This departure from the traditional superhero formula, while refreshing to many, might have initially felt jarring to those expecting a more straightforward Marvel adventure.

However, it is precisely this divergence from the norm that allows Zhao’s creative voice to thrive within the Marvel landscape. Her willingness to challenge established conventions and push boundaries ensures that the MCU continues to evolve and expand, embracing new tones and styles.

If there’s something that the MCU needs right now is to break free from its self-imposed restrictions. Movies like Quantumania exposed that Marvel fatigue is very much a real phenomenon and that the MCU must adapt to new formats if it wishes to endure through another Phase unscathed.

If anything, it could be argued that Eternals would have got a fairly different reception if it had been released today, compared to the state of the MCU when it made its debut.

2. Humanity’s Heroes

Eternals broke new ground when it comes to diverse casting, offering a refreshing and inclusive representation of the human experience. In a genre where diversity is gradually gaining recognition, Eternals stood out by celebrating a vast tapestry of races and cultures, transcending the boundaries of previous Marvel films.

While films like Black Panther championed representation by highlighting African culture, Eternals went even further. It assembled a remarkable ensemble cast, embodying a multitude of ethnicities, backgrounds, and lived experiences. This inclusive approach authentically reflected the true diversity of our world and showcased a myriad of perspectives that mirror the rich tapestry of humanity.

Unlike previous MCU films, which typically revolve around one or two dominant races, Eternals revelled in the diversity of its characters. Each Eternal represented a distinct cultural heritage, fostering a genuine celebration of humanity’s global mosaic. From South Asian to East Asian, Middle Eastern to African – the film acknowledged and embraced the beauty of our collective human heritage.

1. The Movie Distances Itself from the Larger MCU

As much as fans love to consume every piece of media branded with the Marvel logo, it could be argued that the franchise might be growing too complex for some casual viewers. Remember when you could just watch three Iron Man movies and understand every event and reference going on? Well, that’s no longer the case with the MCU’s interconnected universe.

Eternals managed to break free from these constraints by introducing a story that feels intrinsically related to the rest of the MCU – without ever being burdened by years of world-building seen in previous Marvel flicks.

The result is a movie that stands as a standalone piece, showcasing the grandiosity and cosmic scale of the Eternals’ world while immersing audiences in a self-contained narrative. This autonomy enhances the film’s ability to captivate both existing fans and newcomers, inviting them to embark on a singular journey that unfolds at its own pace.

As Phase Five moves forward, we still haven’t seen exactly how the Eternals could play into the MCU’s cosmic stage. The mystery is set, and all that’s left is for the pieces to fall into place. Who knows? Maybe, one day, we’ll see Eternals in a different light, especially if we focus on what it does differently instead of what it failed to imitate.

