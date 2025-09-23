Some jokes don’t age well, but others become radioactive landfills if left to fester without context. The same happens to some characters: what a generation finds “funny” might eventually become downright offensive, as is the case with these 10 characters that, upon review, might not have aged as well as their showrunners expected.

10. Charlie Harper — Two and a Half Men (2003-2015)

Image Credit: CBS

TV’s Charlie might be an exaggerated caricature of the real-life Charlie Sheen. Still, the older Harper brother has a “unique” sense of humor that relies too much on sexism and inappropriate jokes.

9. Michael Scott — The Office (2005-2013)

Image Credit: NBC

It’s safe to say that The Paper will probably avoid some of the most controversial jokes we saw in The Office, which mostly involve Michael Scott trying to be cool, only to come up with some insensitive remarks that could be seen as too much for today’s standards.

8. Apu Nahasapeemapetilon — The Simpsons (1989-present)

Image Credit: Fox

Easily one of the most controversial characters in the series’ long history, Apu became the center of a conversation surrounding ethnic stereotypes and representation among voice actors.

7. Eric Cartman — South Park (1997-present)

Image Credit: Comedy Central

It’s no surprise to see Trey Parker and Matt Stone soften Cartman a bit over the years. He’s lost most of the edge he had in earlier seasons, and now, his new “Charlie Kirk” persona is a far cry from the days of Scott Tenorman Must Die.

6. J.J. Evans — Good Times (1974-1979)

Image Credit: CBS

Though he might have been conceived with good intentions, “JJ” eventually became a collection of negative stereotypes that contradicted Good Times’ usually progressive storylines.

5. Fez — That ’70s Show (1998-2006)

Image Credit: Fox

A thick foreign accent and a creepy attitude towards women turned Fez into the closest you can get to a racist caricature in a primetime sitcom without getting canceled.

4. Barney Stinson — How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Image Credit: CBS

Manipulative and womanizing, Barney might have become the series’ most “Legendary” character, but some of his most brazen schemes would have a hard time flying by some of today’s content guidelines.

3. Jack Tripper — Three’s Company (1977-1984)

Image Credit: ABC

Three’s Company was hailed as a progressive sitcom during its heyday, but the idea of a show where a guy pretends to be gay just to live with two women would certainly raise a few eyebrows in 2025. Jack’s flamboyant homosexual charade is the textbook definition of a relic from the past in terms of TV comedy.

2. Archie Bunker — All in the Family (1971-1979)

Image Credit: CBS

Archie Bunker was always played as a joke on bigoted individuals, but his exaggerated rants and inflammatory language would cross a few lines with modern audiences. Even as a caricature, Archie hasn’t aged well at all.

1. Tonto — The Lone Ranger (1949-1957)

Image Credit: ABC

Not even Johnny Depp could save this one. Tonto is as offensive as it gets for Native American characters; even his name (which means “dumb” in Spanish) is proof that The Lone Ranger belongs to a much different era.

