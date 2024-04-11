20

MOST INTERESTING HOUSE OF THE DRAGON FAN THEORIES

Following the release of House of the Dragon, an old Game of Thrones tradition is making a comeback online: complex, retconning fan theories. 

These theories were a landmark of the weekly Game of Thrones discourse, so it’s great to see them again in full force with House of the Dragon.

Accused of being future White Walkers or The Night King in GoT...

Daemon Targaryen

Game of Thrones fans believe Daemon Targaryen is the future White Walker King.

Viserys Targaryen

Could Viserys Targaryen be the White Walker with the ice spear?

Aemond Targaryen

Is Aemond Targaryen the Night King from Game of Thrones?

Ser Criston Cole

Could Ser Criston Cole Be The Night King or A White Walker in Game of Thrones?

Ser Otto Hightower

Is Ser Otto Hightower the Night King or a White Walker in Game of Thrones?

Interesting theories about the characters

Rhaenyra & Alicent would have prevented war if it wasn’t for Lucerys’ death.

Mysaria “The White Worm” isn't really dead.

The person to blame for Lucerys’ death is really... Rhaenyra.

The real father to Helaena Targaryen’s children is... not Aegon.

Viserys I Targaryen wasn't a good king.

Questions about House of the Dragon Answered

Who is The Dragon Vermithor And Why Was Daemon Singing To Him?

What is Aegon Targaryen’s Relation to Daenerys Targaryen?

Did Aegon II Targaryen Know About the White Walkers?

Does Ser Criston Cole Still Love Rhaenyra?

Where is King Viserys Targaryen’s Dragon in House of the Dragon?

The Most Powerful Dragon in House of the Dragon is…

Did Alicent Really Poison King Viserys?

Why Does Jon Snow Have Black Hair?

King Viserys’ Prophecy Will Be Fulfilled In The Jon Snow Series

