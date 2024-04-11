20
Following the release of House of the Dragon, an old Game of Thrones tradition is making a comeback online: complex, retconning fan theories.
These theories were a landmark of the weekly Game of Thrones discourse, so it’s great to see them again in full force with House of the Dragon.
Game of Thrones fans believe Daemon Targaryen is the future White Walker King.
Could Viserys Targaryen be the White Walker with the ice spear?
Is Aemond Targaryen the Night King from Game of Thrones?
Could Ser Criston Cole Be The Night King or A White Walker in Game of Thrones?
Is Ser Otto Hightower the Night King or a White Walker in Game of Thrones?
