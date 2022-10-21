There are a lot of relationships that have been torn over the course of the events of House of the Dragon, as it is a tale about the fall of the House of Targaryen, which is a story of betrayal, double-crossing, and all the other nasty things that come with the pursuit of the Iron Throne. One heart that got hurt during the course unconventionally was that of the House of the Dragon‘s Kingsguard knight Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frenkel), who was deeply in love with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Commander of the Kingsguard

Fabien Frenkel plays the contemptuous Kingsguaard knight, Ser Criston Cole, who once professed his love for the Targaryen princess who was named heir to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra. Although he might not have the temper for it, it looks like Criston will soon take over as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, especially now that Harrold Westerling has hung up his white cloak.

Frenkel saw that his character went through an interesting arc of growth, going from being in love with one side of the family to becoming the sworn protector of the other, and his transition was fuelled by his rejection.

In the book, his nickname is the ‘Kingmaker’, a nickname that was fulfilled when he crowned King Aegon II. “I think he sees it as his duty, by proxy of being Alicent’s sworn protector, to protect these boys. He’s been very close to a father figure to them. Criston Cole taught these kids to fight, taught these kids to respect.”

He Will Always Love Her

In an interview with The New York Times, the interviewer asked if Ser Criston Cole could still have feelings for Rhaenyra despite the rejection, and Frenkel believes he could.

“First love is first love. I think everyone will always love the person that they fell in love with for the first time. From the first time you hear a beautiful piece of music, you’ll always love it, even if you’ve heard it a hundred times, because you remember that first time you heard it. So yeah, he will always love Rhaenyra.”

After being rejected, Ser Criston Cole was so angry he beat a man to death and has become more and more bitter towards Rhaenyra over time, finding himself in a central role in the faction that opposes Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne. He was also the first to draw blood in the coming civil war between the two major factions.

Team Green

After his growing bitterness and how strongly he protects Alicent’s children, Ser Criston Cole seemed particularly close to Aemond, especially seen when they work together to track down the missing Prince Aegon.

During the interview, the interviewer said that in their opinion, the pair are two of the cooler characters on the side of the Greens, to which Fabien Frenkel replied:

“Oh, mate, I’m loving you saying that. I’m very Team Green, and proud of it. That’s kind of how I’m programmed to think now. I’m glad to hear there’s some love for the Greens out there. I think we are a force to be reckoned with. It’s a good solid grew. I’d back us in a street fight.”

“The sourness and bitterness of this world has washed off on him. You are your surroundings; you are the people you’re surrounded by. Ser Criston happens to be surrounded by an incredibly ambitious group of very Machiavellian human beings whose sole ambition is power. Eventually, you go: ‘Well, that’s the life I live. That’s what I am now. I’m in too deep.”

Personally, I feel that Ser Criston Cole’s anger and growing bitterness in House of the Dragon are a bit unnecessary, but he wouldn’t be the first to go so far as to join the enemy faction over a broken heart.

Do you think Fabien Frenkel is right? Is House of the Dragon‘s Ser Criston Cole still in love with Rhaenyra Targaryen?