House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones theories are running wild. First, there was the theory that Daemon Targaryen was the Night King. Then fans questioned whether or not Viserys Targaryen could be the White Walker with the spear. If that wasn’t enough, Aemond Targaryen was also accused of being the Night King. Now fans are throwing Ser Criston Cole into the mix and suggesting that he could be the Night King or a White Walker in Game of Thrones.

A scorned lover can be one of the most dangerous things in Westeros, and Ser Criston Cole is the perfect example of this. Though he began his role in House of the Dragon as one of Princess Rhaenyra’s closest and most intimate allies, he eventually became another name in the long list of enemies keeping Rhaenyra away from the Iron Throne.

When Ser Criston became Queen Alicent’s sworn protector, he had, unknowingly, sealed his fate in the Rhaenyra’s eyes. If there’s one thing you should never do, is cross a Targaryen, and this had deadly consequences for the noble Ser Criston.

Death is a fundamental part of the world of Game of Thrones – for years, fans have noticed how some of the most beloved characters are seemingly the first ones to go, just when you least expect it. Perhaps that’s why it’s so fitting for the great evil that lurks over Westeros to be the embodiment of death itself: the White Walkers.

Led by the Night King, this army of the dead awaits the moment when they can finally lay waste to the world of the living. Even though House of the Dragon takes place hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the threat of the White Walkers spans millennia of Westerosi history.

If there’s one thing that fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon love more than the shows themselves is coming up with all sorts of wild theories about the origins of certain concepts that weren’t adequately explained in the series. If there’s one thing that’s been the center of fan speculation for years that would be the origin of the White Walkers and the identity of the Night King himself.

Could Ser Criston Cole be the human that would eventually become the Night King? In short, no. Let’s elaborate a bit further on why it would be impossible for him to be the Night King.

We know precious little about the White Walkers – other than they aim to destroy every living thing in Westeros. What we do know thanks to the visions revealed to Bran by the Three-Eyed Raven, however, is that the Night King – and the other White Walkers, as well – were created by the Children of the Forest, thousands of years before the time of Ser Criston Cole.

In fact, in Game of Thrones, we see what we can presume is the creation of the Night King in a strange ritual performed by the Children of the Forest. This ritual involves sticking a piece of Dragonglass into their victim’s heart, partially explaining the creatures’ weakness to said material.

To complicate things a bit further, in the A Song of Ice and Fire lore, the White Walkers were created using the live bodies of the First Men of Westeros. As far as we know, these creatures are not like the Wights, in that they are not reanimated corpses but undead creatures.

By the time of Ser Criston Cole, we’re pretty sure that the Night King is already planning his conquest north of the Wall, and there’s little chance that he would travel all the way South just to recruit Ser Criston Cole to his army of White Walkers.

What do you think, could House of the Dragon‘s Ser Criston Cole Be The Night King or a White Walker in Game of Thrones?