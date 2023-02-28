After the sensational success of the first game, many fans are wondering when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2 will be announced. Taking into account the 2022 video game sold one million copies in its first week of release, a sequel can’t merely be a possibility – but a bodacious reality.

Tribute Games and Dotemu produced pure turtle power. As a throwback to the glory days of the franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge captured the beat-’em-up essence and frenetic energy of the original arcade game and everything that made these characters as beloved as they are to this day. The title received praise from all quarters, with the Xbox One version holding a 87 Metascore. While there’s the possibility that DLC could still arrive in the near future, gamers have started to turn their attention to the sequel’s potential and how the Turtlemania could evolve. So, here’s what we would like to see in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2.

More playable characters

Let’s be clear here for a second: Shredder’s Revenge‘s roster is fantastic and filled with depth. Players can choose from the four heroes in a half-shell – Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo – as well as Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and everyone’s favourite hockey mask-wearing vigilante, Casey Jones. It’s an impressive lineup of characters that allows for multiple replays, different team-ups, and diverse fighting styles throughout the game.

However, there are characters introduced in the original game that would work wonders in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2. The Punk Frogs play a part in the main story of Shredder’s Revenge and it would be entertaining to see what these radical amphibians could bring to this world. Attila, Genghis, Rasputin, and Napoleon are already popular among TMNT fans and could have their own unique fighting styles to enhance the gameplay. Additionally, the Neutrinos – Dask, Kala, and Zak, who also cameo in the original game – could become playable characters in the sequel.

If Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2 is feeling particularly adventurous, it could also include other Ninja Turtles, such as Venus from Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation or Jennika from the IDW book series. Then, there are still other TMNT buddies, such as Mutanimals and Miyamoto Usagi.

More vehicles

Shredder’s Revenge allows the players to get around through other means, as the characters receive their own super-powered skateboards – undoubtedly, one of Donnie’s inventions. Yet, it would be great to see how the developers can take this to the next level. Why not include the Turtle Van for some vehicle vs vehicle combat as an example? This way, the players could unlock a whole different arsenal of weapons to use as they fire against other vehicles.

Additionally, if the game decides to take the action underwater at some point, there could be the potential for Scuba Turtles or other wacky transport devices. The Turtles don’t just need to skate everywhere, you know.

New villains

Shredder’s Revenge spoils us with a rogues’ gallery of villains that would even make Batman squeamish. From Bebop and Rocksteady to General Traag and Super Shredder, the who’s who of the TMNT Universe features here and receives their time in the spotlight – or to get slugged, depending which way one looks at it. However, there are still many other fiends to choose from and include in future games.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2 could choose to showcase the likes of Old Hob, Karai, Hun, or Lord Dregg as potential foes for the heroes to battle against. Sure, it’s likely that Shredder and Krang will still lurk in the background in some way, since they are the two most iconic villains in the franchise, but there is the potential to bring even more baddies from TMNT lore into this video game series.

When will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2 be released?

Realistically, Shredder’s Revenge is still a brand-new video game. It’s not even a year old yet, so the chances of a sequel materialising in the next year are slim at best. That said, Tribute Games and Dotemu will have noticed the overwhelmingly positive reception to the game from critics and fans. While Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 2 might not be in production, it must certainly be top of mind for everyone.